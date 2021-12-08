The mental health and well-being of students and staff is the top priority for École La-Belle-Cloche in Rollo Bay after a cluster of Covid cases closed the school this week.
There are at least three cases in children under 12 at the school, along with a case at the Eastern Kings Early Learning Academy in Souris and a number of exposure locations in the area.
“Learning is important for everybody, but student well-being has to be at the top of everybody’s agenda right now,” said Marise Chapman, principal of the French school. “Anxiety is high and families are dealing with stress.”
Chief Public Health Officer Dr Heather Morrison said on Tuesday there appears to be community spread in Eastern Kings, with some cases not yet linked to travel. She called the situation in the area concerning.
This is the second time Covid has affected the school, but this situation is more widespread. The first time, the virus was limited to one classroom and a single bus, and spread did not take place within the school.
Ms Chapman said the new variant Omicron, which has been detected in other provinces but not yet in PEI, is also worrying.
Online learning arrangements have been made, including providing paper copies of assignments for families without reliable internet access, or laptops for those who don’t have them.
Ms Chapman said staffing will probably be an issue when the school re-opens because five staff members are isolating at home with children who were close contacts and are not vaccinated. She questioned whether substitutes would be willing to come to Eastern Kings in light of the cluster of cases.
She said students in Grades 7 to 12 would be more prepared to switch to online learning because the platform has been used regularly since the pandemic began, in anticipation of a situation like this. But kids from K-6 are not as independent with online learning, she said.
“We’re counting on the parents to be our partner in that. It’s very difficult because we still have families who are working, and families isolating in areas with no wifi or limited accessibility to internet.”
As for whether the school could be closed longer than the original week, Ms Chapman said those decisions are made by the CPHO and Public Schools Branch.
Testing of close contacts is taking place at the Souris Hospital today and for several days into the weekend. The province says volume is very high at the site with up to a three-hour wait expected.
Ms Chapman said it’s important to have those clinics in the Souris area because normally people have to travel to Montague or Charlottetown to get tested.
“It had been expressed by many of our families throughout the pandemic that testing (location) was not convenient because it was during work hours and not in close proximity to Souris. Some families don’t have transportation and the cost of fuel has skyrocketed in recent months.”
The school is making counsellors and youth workers available to any students and families dealing with extra anxiety because of the situation.
École La-Belle-Cloche had planned to put on an in-person Christmas concert before the cases were discovered. Now that will be postponed until the new year and themed as a winter concert.
“Given the number of students that would be absent (for the regularly scheduled concert), it’s really not fair. We don’t want kids to miss out.”
She said she was not allowed to share information about staff vaccination status at the school.
