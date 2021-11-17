Contrary to the province’s predictions of decreased enrollment in some Island schools back in 2016, numbers at Georgetown Elementary, then slated for closure, have actually increased.
“It just goes to show that you can’t predict and trends can change in the blink of an eye,” Mallory Peters with Home and School said.
A review released by the province in the fall of 2016 predicted enrollment would be 49 by 2022. The current enrollment is 75 students compared to 57 last year.
Ms Peters and Stacy Toms, who is also a Home and School member, are extremely happy the enormous fight the community put up to keep their school doors open was won.
“I felt from day-one the prediction was wrong because immigration from other parts of Canada and beyond was high and that was pre-pandemic,” Ms Toms said.
She said the influx can be attributed to not only immigration, but there are people who grew up in the town who have moved back to raise their families here. As well, people like the Toms now have children of school age.
“I wanted my boys to be able to walk around the corner to school and not have to be on the bus,” Ms Toms said.
Though enrollment levels were rising even before the pandemic, both Ms Toms and Ms Peters agree it has had an effect on population growth.
The small-town way of living has become a beacon for many.
“I really think the last couple of years we have gone through put a lot of things in perspective for some people,” Ms Peters said.
“Sometimes smaller is better.”
While the focus was on saving the school back in 2016, Ms Peters said the ordeal benefited the community as a whole.
One such benefit is having the public library now housed in the school.
“We are using areas in the school that were empty classrooms before and now we are able to work together with the community,” she said.
Georgetown and Belfast Consolidated were two of five Island schools that a school review recommended closing in 2016.
By the spring of 2017 though the PSB Board of trustees took Belfast off the closure list.
No one from Belfast was available to comment on the fact enrollment numbers increased there as well.
The enrollment prediction for that school was 112, but the actual enrollment last year was 129.
The decision to close Georgetown was overturned by the provincial Cabinet.
The 2016 impending closure was the second time the school was on the chopping block.
A recommended closure was also avoided in 2009.
The community mobilized and kept the school open.
At that time 300 people rallied and formed a human chain around the school. That was repeated in 2017 with 600 people attending.
Ms Peters said history has made the community more aware of what could happen in future.
“We are much more keen to advocate,” she said.
Ms Toms agrees it is vital to keep the school top of mind.
“Regardless of the size and population a school is important for a community.” Ms Toms said, noting if you don’t have that anchor you are not going to have population growth.
