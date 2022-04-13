The Class of 2022 at Morell Regional High School recently bagged and sold potatoes donated by Power Farms as a fundraiser for their prom. Back row, from left, are Devin MacDonald, Denver MacDonald, Jack Byrne, Dominic Oomen, Gerry Bradley, Brian Dunn, Drew Laybolt, Keir Sheppard, Cameron Clark and Stewart Barry. Front: Hillary MacCormack, Mary Power, Eden Runighan, Lexie Scharman, Michaela Taylor, Alexis Myers, Lola Myers, Jenna Buchanan and Keirstin Rodgers. Submitted photo
Stewart Barry, left, and Gerry Bradley were among many Grade 12 students at Morell Regional High School selling 10-pound bags of potatoes on Saturday as a fundraiser for their prom in June. The potatoes were donated by Power Farms and sold out at both the Morell Co-op and Epekwitk Gas Bar in Scotchfort. The class raised an estimated $2,000. Submitted photo
As the province continues to ease Covid-19 measures, local schools are waiting to see how things change before finalizing their plans for graduation and prom in June.
Students and staff are hoping the situation will improve and allow for more of a traditional grad week experience.
At Morell Regional High School, where fundraising was ongoing last week for prom expenses, student council president Keir Sheppard hopes his class will have less restricted experience than the grads of 2020 and 2021.
“We’re definitely hoping the mask mandate restriction will be lifted and all the restrictions, basically,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll be getting back to a new normal and have a normal prom with all our friends and family. It’s definitely been a weird couple of years.”
Last Wednesday, his class filled almost 300 ten-pound bags of potatoes donated by Power Farms in Elliotvale.
The donation came about through classmate Mary Power, whose family owns the farm. Mr Sheppard said the farm has donated spuds in the past for basketball fundraisers.
The money raised will mainly pay for the annual meal the students have after their prom parade. Last year’s graduating class raised more than $10,000, he said.
Morell High principal John Crawford said in terms of planning for the grad week events, the situation is fluid. The school has two tentative plans, one with a greatly reduced audience like the past two years, with parents entering for photos when their child crosses the stage, and another plan that’s more open, depending on what they hear from the Chief Public Health Office.
“I think there’s a sense of optimism that we’re getting closer to normal,” Mr Crawford said.
At Montague Regional High School, graduation planning is also ongoing but subject to change. Principal Robyn MacDonald said the format will be similar to the past two years with multiple smaller ceremonies containing waves of grads.
“We will plan for the current Public Health measures and adjust our plans accordingly,” she said.
Last week the province ended its state of public health emergency, which had been in place since March 2020, but announced the mask mandate for indoor public places will continue until at least April 28.
Plans have not been made yet at Souris Regional School or École La-Belle-Cloche in Rollo Bay. The school’s principal, Marise Chapman, said the French school is also waiting for further easing and announcements before proceeding.
