The $8.5 million renovation project at Montague Consolidated which started this summer will be spread over three years rather than one year as originally planned. Work will be complete in 2023.
The goal of the comprehensive work, announced in the 2020 provincial capital budget, is to extend the school’s lifespan by another 30 years. The facility was built in 1972.
In regards to heightened building supply costs, Department of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson Autumn Tremere said due diligence was done to predict inflation, cost fluctuations and industry pressures.
Two tenders were recently awarded for the portions to be done this summer. The roof replacement has been awarded to Ashe Roofing Ltd for $748,000. The new roof will have more insulation to bring it in line with the National Energy Code for Buildings.
A number of renovations in the school’s core have been tendered to Williams, Murphy & MacLeod Ltd for $1.263 million. This part of the project will create more useable space in the centre of the school such as new offices, breakout spaces, an accessible washroom, new paint, flooring, ceillings, lighting and ventilation. It will also include heating plant improvements and a new public address system.
A third contract for a new sprinkler system has yet to be awarded. The system will be installed in segments across all three years because it requires careful coordination with other renovations.
The goal is to complete the majority of the work in years two and three in the summer months.
Projects slated for 2022 include a new front entrance with new steps and wheelchair ramp, replacement of all windows with triple glazed units to meet the national energy code, new fire rated doors and frames throughout the school, new washroom fixtures, flooring, partitions and vanities and a wheelchair lift at the main entrance stairwell.
That year will also see the school’s brick exterior repointed with fresh mortar to prevent moisture from entering, renovation of the gym stairwell to meet building codes and replacement of accent canopies above the exterior windows.
Work on the new ventilation, lighting, painting, flooring and ceilings will also continue through 2022.
In 2023, some temporary interior walls will be replaced with more sound-proofed walls, water fountains will be replaced, as well as mechanical and electrical upgrades including the replacement of rooftop exhaust fans with heat recovery ventilator systems, new baseboard heaters and electrical components and the installation of control valves and thermostats.
Air supply requirements will also be re-evaluated in 2023 and the sprinkler system will be completed.
