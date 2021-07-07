I would like to remain silent, but I can’t. Why? Because I love kids. Kids in our present society have tough lives. Kids aren’t allowed to have a childhood anymore. They’re expected to look, act, and think like adults.
The burdens we place on the modern child are frightening! Take ‘Susie’, for example. Her only constant in life is school. She has a few friends and a nice teacher. She is teased and picked on now and then, as many kids are, for any number of reasons - too pretty, not pretty, too tall, too short, too smart, not smart enough.
I know what I’m talking about. I taught school for many years. I’ve also been bullied by times. To be the victim of a bully is painful, especially if you lack self-confidence. Some children, including the bullies, are bullied at home and from other sources.
There’s a new program being introduced into Island schools this fall. The claims are that this program will prevent bullying. This program is filled with adult content that shouldn’t be shown to any child from any background. Young children’s attention should not be encouraged towards sexual thinking or deciding whether they’re male or female (or other). The school is a place of learning, not about sex, that’s adult stuff, but rather how to make friends, to read and write. Most of all school should be fun - a place to meet new friends your own age and a place of play. When I asked a grandson whether he preferred kindergarten or Grade 1, he responded, “Oh, Grade 1, we have two recesses!” I’ve had many conversations with kids over the years. Sex is not on their radar unless introduced by an outer source. Sex is pushed at people more than ever before.
I don’t want any form of sex introduced to our elementary school kids. This is weighty material. I also can’t think of anything more painful for ‘Susie’ than being told she has a girl’s body, but perhaps is actually a little boy, or some other entity. This will bring great fear and stress to many children. I’m all for kids treating each other with kindness and respect. You can teach and show this, but you can’t force it. Send proven bullies home. Tell them they can return when they’re going to behave properly.
Thank you for the respect the Provincial School Board has shown our kids, parents and guardians in the past and this school year. Parents’ signatures were required for the sex-ed classes. Parents put a great deal of effort into raising our children. PEI has a reputation of kindness and hospitality. The task of teaching our kids morals and good behaviours belongs to the parents. Parents know their kids and are better able to gauge their own child’s maturity level for personal information.
Please allow our Island children a few more years of innocence. Give them a childhood that isn’t filled with anxiety and doubt.
To see the draft document regarding potential changes in PEI schools, titled Guidelines for Respecting, Accommodating and Supporting Gender Identity, Gender Expression and Sexual Orientation in our Schools, go to
Thank you,
Gail MacKenzie B. Ed
Beach Point
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.