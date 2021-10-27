One hundred bottles of hand sanitizer that were donated to the Public Schools Branch and later recalled are still sitting in a Public Schools Branch maintenance building.
The 500 ml bottles were donated by Island company BioVectra in April 2020, early in the pandemic. The product was recalled in July of that year due to containing ethyl acetate, which can cause dry skin and cracking.
A Public Schools Branch spokesperson said the product will be disposed of by a provincially licensed hazardous waste company.
The branch uses hazardous waste companies to properly dispose of expired waste or used materials that cannot be disposed of in the regular waste.
No date has yet been set for when the disposal will take place.
BioVectra spokesperson Bobbi Jo Walker said the product was never produced for retail so she could not give a dollar value for the donation. The company is no longer producing the sanitizer.
According to online listings, other brands with 70% alcohol would retail for a little more than $400.
Island schools now use sanitizer made by Canadian company Purple Frog, a scent-free foam version made solely for schools. There is a different sanitizer product for washable, non-porous food contact surfaces, desks and cafeteria tables.
