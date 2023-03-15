Several Island schools now keep their main doors locked during the day, with access controlled by the main office, and the RCMP is on board with the idea.
Limiting access to a school minimizes risks to students and staff, said a Public Schools Branch (PSB) spokesperson, and can prevent unauthorized access and skipping classes.
It is not meant to be an inconvenience but an additional layer of security for schools, the spokesperson said.
“Schools that have chosen to adopt this practice have done so with the well-being of students, staff and visitors in mind.”
The PSB would not identify which schools are locking their doors.
“It’s giving them control over who’s going in and out of their school. It’s generally a good idea,” Kings District RCMP Corporal Caroline Jackson said.
Every year the RCMP does lockdown drills with each school and maintains a SAFE (School Action for Emergencies) plan which includes all information that might be necessary for police to have in the case of an emergency.
SAFE plans include a detailed electronic floor plan of the school with photos, where to take students and staff during an evacuation, staging areas for parents and media, emergency contacts, how many students, staff and bus drivers there are, the location of electrical panels and furnaces, and how to operate the PA system.
Every year these plans are reviewed to account for any changes, such as school renovations.
“It helps you know the lay of the land when you get there.”
Southern Kings Consolidated confirmed it is one of the schools to control access to its main doors, although principal Sandra Walker could not be reached for comment by press time.
Cpl Jackson said schools can go into lockdown for various reasons, such as the result of a family dispute or a community member who poses a threat.
“I think events that have happened throughout the country have made us aware we need to have these plans in place, just in case, so we’re prepared.”
PEI Home and School Federation president Dionne Tuplin said the federation has not received any calls from parents about schools locking their doors.
“Ultimately, the decision on what a school does regarding security is at the discretion of the Public Schools Branch and the individual schools.”
