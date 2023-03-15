school doors

Several Island schools now keep their main doors locked during the day, with access controlled by the main office, and the RCMP is on board with the idea.

Limiting access to a school minimizes risks to students and staff, said a Public Schools Branch (PSB) spokesperson, and can prevent unauthorized access and skipping classes.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.