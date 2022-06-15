A group of Montague Regional High School grads from the class of 2021. The school is returning to one ceremony for graduation this year at the request of most of the graduating class after splitting it into several ceremonies the last two years due to pandemic restrictions. Graphic file photo
Kings County’s four high schools are busy this month gearing up for grad and prom nights that will look more like they did before the pandemic.
At Montague Regional High School, this year’s graduating class of 149 will cross the stage in a single ceremony, after the school split their grads into several ceremonies the last two years.
Principal Robyn MacDonald said that’s what the majority of the Grade 12 class preferred.
Graduation will be June 23 at 6 pm, a few days after the June 18 prom, which is being organized by three students and a group of parent volunteers.
Ms MacDonald said the school is looking forward to celebrating their graduates, who have had a unique and tumultuous high school experience.
“Despite all the obstacles the pandemic has thrown their way, they have succeeded. They are a fantastic group and we are so proud of their achievements.”
For Souris Regional School, the prom and Grand March will be June 17 at the Eastern Kings Rec Centre, followed by graduation on June 22 at the school. The night begins with a banquet at 5 pm, followed by the parade up Main Street at 6 and the ceremony starting at 7:30.
Teacher and grad class advisor Krista MacDonald said there will be about 50 grads, with some not finalized yet late last week.
The plan is to have a full pre-Covid experience, with all the grads and their guests in the cafeteria.
Morell Regional High School will hold its graduation on June 21 at 6:30 pm, with 40 graduates walking across the stage in the school gym.
“Our ceremony will be much closer to the traditional ones in the past, due to the easing of Covid restrictions,” said principal John Crawford.
That will cap a number of grad week events for the Morell Grade 12 class.
A grad family banquet will be held at the school on June 16, and Safe Grad will be June 20.
The prom on June 18, organized by a parent committee, will begin with a prom parade in Morell starting at 5 pm. The students will then travel to Brudenell Resort for a banquet at 7:30 pm.
Meanwhile, école La-Belle-Cloche will celebrate its largest ever graduating class with nine students.
Their festivities will take place June 21, starting with a 6:30 pm banquet attended by grads, family, friends and staff, then the ceremony at 8 pm followed by a small gathering and then their Safe Grad event.
“We are starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel for our graduation plans,” said vice-principal and graduation committee member Nathalie Leclerc-Little.
