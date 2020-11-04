In eastern PEI schools, the traditional assembly of students, veterans and the public to honour wartime sacrifices will be noticeably absent this year to comply with provincial public health guidelines.
Some schools are planning to commemorate Remembrance Day through virtual means, putting together videos or sideshows for each class to watch in their individual classrooms.
David Wood, principal at Vernon River Consolidated School, said it’s another curve ball thrown by the coronavirus, but the spirit of remembrance will remain.
“We get faced with a new challenge and come up with new and creative ways to get around it, and still be able to offer something special for the staff and students and recognize the importance of the day,” Mr Wood said.
Vernon River plans to record the school’s band class performing music and pair that audio with a slideshow of artwork created by other students.
“We’ll put that together and share it with the teachers, who can do a little class ceremony (at) a time that works for them.”
At Montague Regional High School, teacher Christie Beck said, their Remembrance Day service is being recorded in smaller parts to respect public health guidelines. It will be edited into one video, which will be posted on the school’s Facebook page.
“We’re recording it in different little chunks with each of the groups,” she said. “The kids will all watch it at the same time on November 10.”
One of the teachers wrote a song for the occasion and it’s in the process of being recorded in studio, Ms Beck said.
At Southern Kings Consolidated, principal John Van Dyke said it will be much the same with a virtual ceremony watched by students in their classrooms.
“On November 10th, in lieu of a ceremony, they’re going to watch it on YouTube at the same time.”
Typically, students create drawings for the service and Mr Van Dyke said those will be sent to the Legion, along with a copy of the video.
At Montague Intermediate, teacher and organizer Shannon MacKenzie said there will be a video presentation using Power Point, with a voice-over from a local Legion member. It will include a moment of silence and all classes will watch simultaneously.
“The Montague Legion has delivered a wreath for us to lay at their ceremony,” Ms MacKenzie added.
Meanwhile, Georgetown Elementary School will go ahead with an assembly of students, without any members of the Legion or the public.
Principal Sheryll O’Hanley said this is possible because the school has only 59 students, divided into two cohorts which will be physically distanced during the assembly.
“We’re unique. We can very easily put them into two groups of a lot less than 50. I know bigger schools won’t have the same opportunity. We’re lucky that way.”
Georgetown students will also be doing typical Remembrance Day projects such as poems, songs and artwork.
At Montague Consolidated, principal Betty MacDonald said plans for Remembrance Day are still taking shape.
“It is going to be different because we can’t have an assembly but we will be acknowledging it. Teachers will do something in their classrooms and may do something virtually.”
It’s important for students to understand the significance of Remembrance Day and the sacrifices made by soldiers and veterans to preserve life as we know it today, Ms MacDonald said.
“It’s really unfortunate we can’t have (Legion members) in the building, for the students to see somebody who has served.”
Traditionally, a student recites the poem In Flanders’ Fields, Ms MacDonald said, and that might be recorded ahead of time and shared with the Legion.
At Souris Regional School, with about 500 students, the usual gathering in the cafeteria will be shelved, Principal Anna MacKenzie said.
“In its place, we’re doing in-class presentations, so there’s online slideshows and videos with some from the Department of Veterans Affairs,” Ms MacKenzie said. “Those will all happen independently in each classroom, but they’ll all run in the moments up to 11 am on November 10th.”
At 11 am, there will be a school-wide minute of silence, followed by Taps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.