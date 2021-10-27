Gender identity is not a fad or a choice.
The sooner everyone realizes that the better we will all be as a society.
Society has come a long way since the days of criminalizing same-sex relationships, but there is still a long way to go, especially when it comes to young people.
Students in Island schools need to know the school community is an accepting place for them to learn right along with their peers.
The display of homophobia that happened in the spring at East Wiltshire School wasn’t just a sad reminder of what we have yet to learn, it shows how kids are being harmed.
The fact that these young people have been feeling lost and left out is reality. And that is a sad state of affairs.
It is past time for all of us, fellow students, teachers, parents and the community at large to become educated on gender diversity.
There are some who think it is appalling to talk to students about gender. Some letters to the editor in this paper have alluded to the fact that the Gender Diversity guidelines released by the Department of Education go too far. Some have said let the children be children.
Why not try to put yourself in the shoes of some of those very same children who are being stifled from living their true identity through fear of being bullied or misunderstood?
Why not educate yourself and let all children be children?
If everyone did that the world would be a much safer place for all.
Charlotte MacAulay
