Last week’s party-line vote in the legislature on paid sick days was quite revealing.
The Green proposal to guarantee workers 10 sick days per year was voted down by every PC and Liberal MLA.
It’s reasonable to see 10 days as too many, but not a single MLA, including from the Greens, proposed an amendment for, say, four or five sick days.
These very same MLAs have no restriction on annual sick days. They’re not considered employees of the legislature, and only need to inform the Speaker if absent for an entire sitting of several weeks.
This government will soon lift the requirement for COVID cases to isolate, with messaging that people should just stay home if sick, all the while refusing to provide the safety net allowing them to do that. It’s hypocritical and with the host of other illnesses going around, asking for disaster.
In the midst of a major labour shortage, there are employers out there who will require sick employees to come to work no matter what. And hourly workers really have little choice in order to financially survive in these inflationary times.
PEI only requires one paid sick day for people employed at the same place for five years or more, and if you haven’t been, you could be out of luck.
The workers most likely to get sick, serving the public all day in industries like food service, are also the least likely to have sick days.
It’s only common sense, in an ongoing pandemic and a bad cold and flu season, that these employees need more protection. Sure, 10 days is a bit out in left field but any MLA easily could have proposed an amendment for more than exists now.
It’s a case of the mainline parties showing scorn for PEI’s working class and the Opposition not doing enough to try to pass at least something.
Josh Lewis
