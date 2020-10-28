Well, it’s happened again. A mere two weeks ago, in this very space, I outlined a kitchen incident I had involving eggs, the stove top, paper towel, a rubber spoon and Fantastik spray cleaner. And now ... another egg ‘incident’.
It was like any other day of grocery shopping. I’d stopped in at the Superstore in Charlottetown, the one on University Avenue, and right away I was distracted by what I saw. There was a Starbucks where the flower department used to be.
My philosophy of grocery shopping is, get in, get what you need and get out as fast as possible. That’s especially true for me in these COVID times. Now, all I can imagine is people negotiating a shopping cart with one hand, and a Salted Caramel Mocha Creme Frappuccino with the other. And if it comes to a choice of running into someone else or saving the frappuccino, well, the frappuccino wins every time. I generally have a short grocery list on my phone, and hold that in one hand, while pushing the cart with the other.
So, one of the things on my list was eggs. On this particular day, I was getting one of the egg cartons that holds 18 eggs. This Superstore used to have an open cooler, and you would just reach in and get the eggs you needed. About a year ago, they replaced all those open coolers with coolers that have doors. I understand the energy savings, but now you’re asking me to hold a door open, grab an 18 pack of eggs, swing the eggs around so I can shut the door and get them into my cart, while holding my phone.
Generally speaking, the maneuver is fairly easy. But on this day, just as I was pulling the eggs from the cooler, I was gently bumped from behind, setting off an unfortunate egg chain reaction. Right after the little bump, my hand let go of the door. The door hit the egg carton, which is wider than normal, you know, because it has 18 eggs in it - well now 16 eggs, and two former eggs. In addition, the carton was compromised and sagging badly at the dripping end.
With two eggs now broken on the floor, and two more dripping, a fellow shopper suggested the mess should be cleaned up immediately because people can slip on things like that. Captain Obvious couldn’t have come up with a more timely statement. So, I desperately looked for a staff member to help me. I quickly found out you are out of the line of sight of anyone when you’re behind stacked boxes of Halloween candy. So, trying to push my cart with one hand, and holding the sagging, slightly dripping, carton in the other, I made my way to the front of the store. Correction, I eventually made my way to the front of the store. In my haste, I improperly headed up the down aisle, as clearly marked by the arrows, so I had to backtrack, flip around and head up the chip aisle. I got to the front and wrangled the guy at the self checkout. I explained what happened, gave him the broken eggs, left quickly, and sheepishly, and as I continued my shopping I could hear the loudspeaker call for a cleanup in the eggs section, and to bring a mop.
I’m thinking that Salted Caramel Mocha Creme Frappuccino would be pretty good right now.
