The Southeast Environmental Association (SEA) presented its 5th Annual Winter Frolic on the weekend. This year’s event was held at Montague Regional High School and other than horse and wagon rides, everything was held indoors which provided ample space to distance from others. Numbers of those in attendance may have been down somewhat this year due to poor driving conditions.
A furry white Chinchilla cozied up to six-year-old Makayla Gregory. An impressive display of live animals was popular among both the kids and adults. There were also rabbits, a hedgehog, goats, hens, falcons and more. Makayla is the daughter of Murray MacLeod of Beach Point and Angela Gregory of Montague.
Brothers Paul, left, and Damon Mezzaros leaned in to pet Riley the goat during the Southeast Environmental Association’s (SEA) 5th annual Winter Frolic on Saturday in Montague. A variety of live animals that kids and adults were allowed to pet were on display. The goat was part of Brudenell Miniatures display. Interactive displays included Disc Golf and archery and others. The boys' parents are Kaissie and Cody Mezzaros and the family lives in Albion.
Peter McMurchy with Island Falconry Services in Albany explains some of the features and habits of Mr G, the falcon with Jackie Bourgeois, executive director of the Southeast Environmental Association (SEA) which presented its 5th Annual Winter Frolic on the weekend.
Matt Sheidow with PEI Fish and Wildlife entertained a steady stream of curious visitors. His display included a variety of taxidermy wildlife found on the Island. Among them were a coyote, raccoon, red fox, eagle, owls and even an otter. Mr Sheidow explained that otters, once prevalent on PEI, are a rarity now but a small number have appeared in the central part of the province. The hope is the species will survive and multiply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.