A photo of Private Barney McGuigan from St Mary’s Road who was killed in action at the tender age of 16, has been located.
The search for a photo of the young soldier who joined the war effort in 1943 was a long one, said volunteer researcher Pieter Valkenburg who first appeared in a Graphic story back in June 2020 with a plea to the public.
At that time a family photo was located, but the quality wasn’t good enough to have it duplicated.
Mr Valkenburg recently acquired a photo of Mr McGuigan, in a strange twist of fate, taken from a group photo that was in the possession of the family of another PEI soldier whose photo was being sought.
Mr Valkenburg of Borden-Carlton is working on a project to further honour Canadian soldiers buried in three Canadian War Cemeteries in the Netherlands: Holten, Groesbeek and Bergen Op Zoom by placing photos on their graves.
“I have two soldiers from PEI that I didn’t have a picture of,” Mr Valkenburg said.
“One was Barney and the other one was a boy named John Clifford Rogers who was born near Hope River in 1925.”
Through his research of their military files Mr Valkenburg learned the two men served in the same regiment, the North Shore New Brunswick Regiment.
He also found they were in the same training camp in Vernon, British Columbia and traveled overseas on the same ship in November 1944.
“I thought this was a good connection to have if we could get the family. It happens sometimes when (soldiers) became buddies, sometimes they have pictures taken together,” he said, noting it has happened before.
In March 2021 Mr Valkenburg was contacted by Mr Rogers’ niece who had a good quality photo of her uncle.
She was online looking for details about her grandmother when Mr Valkenburg’s request for a photo of her uncle popped onto her Google search.
In further discussions she said she was confident her mother, Gladys O’Reilly who is also John Clifford’s sister, had more photos.
Covid delayed a visit to her mother by several weeks but eventually she did get to connect.
“Her mother had a little box with some pictures and one of the pictures was of a platoon. Her brother had written on the back every person who was in that platoon,” Mr Valkenburg said.
In the second row, seventh from the left, right beside John Clifford Rogers was Barney McGuigan.
Mr Valkenburg, with the help and expertise of Earle MacDonald, from Earle’s Picture Restoration, was able to get a good quality photo of Mr McGuigan from the group picture.
In addition to now having the photo to place on Barney McGuigan’s grave there has been a change to the inscription on his stone.
Originally the marker said he was 17 when he died, but Mr Valkenburg’s research determined he was just 16.
The Commonwealth Graves Commission made the change on the stone in the fall after members of Mr McGuigan’s family requested it.
Mr Valkenburg received the news on Christmas Day when he was sent a picture from the cemetery.
Mr McGuigan is the youngest soldier in the cemetery which has over 2,500 soldiers.
Even though Mr Valkenburg’s quest for pictures of PEI soldiers is complete he and his wife Daria continue to help find information and photos of other Maritime soldiers.
He said as long as there are stories to be told they will continue.
“No soldier buried overseas should be forgotten,” he said.
“These are boys that gave their lives for the freedom of northwest Europe and that is very important to remember.”
More information on the various research projects undertaken by the Valkenburgs can be found at https://bordencarletonresearchproject.wordpress.com/
