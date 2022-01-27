I am searching for a picture of my grandmother, Margaret (Mur- phy) Condon.
My mother, Rita Condon was from Souris,and from the time we could walk, she would take my brother and me back to Souris for the summer and we would stay at my cousin Joyce (Bubby) MacLellan’s home on High Street, Souris.
I am 64 years old now, and I
Have a heart, said the pig
The Editor:
In a medical first doctors have transplanted a pig heart in a patient in a last-ditch effort to save his life.Three days after the highly experimental surgery, a Maryland hospital reported the patient was doing well.“It was either do or die this transplant.” (January 10, 2022)
The patient, David Bennett, 57, knew there was no guarantee the experiment would work, but he was dying, ineligible for a human heart transplant and had
All wars, since the beginning
Innocent victims in all wars are not the enemy.
Children, especially, become known as collateral damage by the military, along with friends, relatives and parents.
Military personnel are trained to be waiters who are waiting to take orders (like restaurant wait- ers) from commanders who are safe at the top. It’s no wonder frontline personnel are the ones
have been going to Souris for most of my life. I have a tiny cot- tage in Souris West.
After my cousin Bubby passed away, I started to do a search for my mother’s family, specifically for my grandmother. My mother was raised by her older sister, Katie (Condon) MacLellan, so she never met her birth mother. That is because shortly after my mother was born, her mother, Margaret (Murphy) Condon, died from childbirth labour.
My mother’s siblings were Katie, Marshall, Leonard, Pearl, Myrtle and Hilda.
no other option, his son told Associated Press.
There’s a huge shortage of human organs donated for trans- plant, driving scientists to try to figure out how to use animal organs instead.
Last year in the US there were just over 3,800 heart transplants, a record number, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNO), which oversees the nation’s transplant system.
“If this works, there will be an endless supply of these organs for patients who are suffering,” said Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddi, scientist director of the animal- to-human transplant program at
who suffer the consequences of order taking and they are the ones who, too often, suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The responsibility and consequences etc, lay with the top commanders and each country’s government officials, globally.
As the consequence of wars, crusades, accidents, murders, etc, alone, billions upon billions of people have gone before us.We are never alone at home or any- where, which makes our destina- tion, possibly, an unsustainable
There are still some people in Souris, who remember my grand- father, James Condon, because he had a store and a restaurant in the town.I was able to meet some Condon relatives over the years, from Murray Harbour North.
I know my grandmother had an uncle Monsignor Murphy, and there was a priest in Charlotte- town who did some research for me but no luck.
Thank you,
Robin (Kiki) Trahon
Dedham, Massachusetts 781-329-4169 RTRAHON@MGH.HARVARD.EDU
