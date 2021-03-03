There is just one month left of curling and it’s been a great winter despite COVID-19. Membership is way up at the Montague Curling Club and with a few pandemic rules a semi-normal atmosphere has been maintained.
In Monday’s Down East Auto Team Night Phillip MacDonald, Pat Doherty, Gordie MacDonald and Tammy MacDonald gave up a lead to Carl Dimitroff, Mike Dimitroff, Tyler Kerwin and Thomas Annear. After the game Phillip asked me where he could hire a sport physiologist. If anyone knows one please contact him.
In Island Construction Mixed action this week Robert Donahue, Sherren MacKinnon, John Donahue and Mary Anne Donahue were out-gunned by Shane MacDonald, Darlene London and Judy Koke who were missing their skip George Koke. Shane persevered and held the team together for a strong victory.
Up in Souris I caught the last of the first draw and there were lots of good games. One came down to the last shot as Paul MacDonald came up short. Shane MacClure had no trouble putting his two on the button to win. In the late draw, even though Scott MacInnis never made a shot all game Travis Coffin drew in with his last shot to beat Shane MacClure.
In another game, with the help of Martin Cheverie, Fred Cheverie easily defeated Glen Coffin. Funny that Martin was playing with Glen. Everyone was excited to get back on the ice after missing the last two weeks because of stormy weather.
There was an interesting game in the Thursday Night Open Sign-Up back in Montague. At first I thought Brian Harding, Bob Martin and Stephanie Perigo had to be cheating in their game against Howard MacNeill, Bill Power, Alvin Blue and Brian Crane. Brian was far ahead but then in fifth end Howard got a six and was back in the game. He didn’t completely recover though as I saw Brian buying drinks in the end.
