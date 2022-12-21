Secret donor picks up the tab for layaways Charlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email Dec 21, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email An anonymous donor paid for everything on the layaway table at Stewart and Beck earlier this month, including toys for Sally Fleming's grandson Max for Christmas. Graphic file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sally Fleming and her 3-year-old grandson Max were among a few Christmas shoppers who were surprised by the generosity of an act of paying it forward earlier this month.In November the Montague resident took Max to Stewart & Beck’s Toyland in Montague to pick out his Christmas gifts.Max, who is smitten with vehicles of all sorts, chose a monster truck, a John Deere tractor and another truck he could assemble himself. Ms Fleming made a down payment on the items and they were put on layaway.She returned one day earlier this month to complete the purchase and pick up the treasures only to be told by the cashier “a kind community member” paid for everything on the layaway table that day.“It certainly made my Christmas,” Ms Fleming said, adding, “You know, getting a surprise like that just makes you feel really good.” Store manager Melody Beck said that random act of kindness made several people extra happy that day.“People were excited,” Ms Beck said. “They had been budgeting for this and then it was like a bonus that they didn’t have to worry about it anymore.”It is something that has happened in the past, Ms Beck said, but part of what makes it so nice is that people really had no idea it was going to take place.Ms Fleming said there are times when she is the recipient of a free coffee in a drive-thru and that in itself gives her a nice feeling, but this went well beyond that.“It was a wonderful feeling and amazing that someone would do that,” she added.“I hope she has a very Merry Christmas and thank you very much to this lady.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sally Fleming Layaway Max Commerce Economics Christmas Shopper Down Payment Beck Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email Follow Charlotte MacAulay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 3 hrs ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads GREAT SELECTION GIFT CARDS HAPPY HOLIDAYS!! Local ...Fresh...Frozen Save the Hassle and Store your Tires Bulletin Latest News Multi-support residence gets green light Poultry farmers see increased demand for holiday season Secret donor picks up the tab for layaways Enough is enough Antidote for crime Worth, Daniel (Danny) Windsor Gary Michael Redmond John Elmer -Sonny- Gillis Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles“Time to talk and a story for everyone”The draft picks the eliteCompton must declare development moratoriumLawsuit launched over release of income tax records Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.