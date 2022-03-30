Frank Power of Power Farms in Elliotvale says he'll believe the US border is opening again when he sees it. Frank, left, is seen here with fellow owners Matt, Mitchell and Scott Power. Graphic file photo
On a visit to PEI last weekend, Federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau struck the death knell for the 2022 season for seed potato growers, saying the border would not open to them for at least another year, if not two.
While indications are the US border will open to table stock potatoes soon, the fallout is much worse for local seed growers.
Seed growers can’t sell within the country because the US has said it will ban imports from any province that buys PEI seed potatoes.
In the midst of such difficult times for their industry, seed growers in eastern PEI either declined to comment or could not be reached for this story.
The US Department of Agriculture announced last week the border will soon reopen to PEI table stock potatoes, but one local farmer isn’t getting his hopes up yet.
“I’ll believe it when I see it,” said Frank Power of Power Farms in Elliotvale. “When the first truck goes across the border and gets through, I’ll believe it.”
It’s been more than four months since the US border closed to the Island’s most recognizable export and it has been a devastating time for farmers. At this point, actions mean a lot more to them than words.
“Every day, we ask ourselves why we bother putting a crop in. Between the fertilizer and fuel prices, pesticide prices, everything you buy is going up and potatoes are going down,” Mr Power said. “We’re not getting paid for our product.”
During the border closure potatoes have dropped to as low as nine to 10 cents per pound in Canada. He sees those prices going up if the border reopens.
During this winter, Power Farms has had to destroy close to 10 million pounds’ worth of spuds.
Now planting season is drawing near and he’s already decided to plant less than usual, likely a 20 per cent reduction. He’s hearing many other farmers will do the same.
“It’s so hard to get your head back into the game. We had all our pride taken away from us for what we do. We’re trying to grow the best crop we can and we had that all taken away from us.”
Mr Power is a registered seed grower but sells on the table stock market throughout the year.
