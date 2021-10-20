“Shop early,” they say.
“There will be shortages by mid-November,” they say.
‘They’ seldom have names, post office boxes or cellphone accounts but you can count on the pessimists among them to disperse a heavy blanket of gloom - and very quickly.
With that prophecy accurate or not, the seed of warning has been planted - it’s best to get Christmas shopping done early this year.
It could be fear mongering. Perhaps a crafty sales pitch. No one knows for sure.
What we do know is that US shipping ports are seeing logjams of containers that may extend well into 2022. The likes of which have never been seen before, ‘they’ say.
As of Saturday 50 container ships were moored off two US ports alone, and the numbers continue to multiply daily.
To simplify it: those container ships carry a mountain of merchandise from Asia, across the Pacific Ocean to the United States.
Theorists conclude that because fewer people have spent money on travel and other luxury items during the pandemic they have instead turned to online shopping.
Even everyday needs, pandemic or not, create a heavy demand of merchandise from around the world.
Look around. How many items in front of you right now were imported from China? Japan? Or other foreign countries?
Your computer? Headphones? Lamps? Cellphone? Toys? Okay, you get the picture.
However, when all is said and done, interwoven into a potential quandary over bowing to foreboding product shortages there lies an opening.
The optimist might say, lying within that portal is local business; entrepreneurs who have continued to serve their clientele the best they can in these unprecedented times that have threatened to quash their livelihood.
There is no better time to stand united in patronizing these folks. Join in their struggle to exist, and thrive, long after the pandemic dust has settled and all those shipping containers have successfully unloaded at their respective ports.
Some businesses may be challenged with inventory but they still have much to offer.
Grasp the challenge to think outside the box, get creative, not only in regards to Christmas shopping but year round.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
