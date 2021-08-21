When Agnes Van Den Bremt was first sketching birds as a child she never dreamed she would one day sit and watch some of her most loved works being set up for her first ever gallery showing.
“It feels good to have them on display,” the 83-year-old, former Montague resident said.
Ms Van Den Bremt has created hundreds of paintings over the years beginning one winter during the early 1970s on the family tobacco farm on the outskirts of Montague.
Her first painting was a self portrait and she dabbled for a few years, then began painting in earnest from 1985 until now, still going strong working in oils, acrylics and water colours.
“I am in my own little happy, peaceful world when I am painting,” she said.
“I enjoy sharing my painting with other people, my family and friends.”
Whether it is a painting of her husband Joe and sons Henry and Johnny aboard the mussel boats back in the late 1970s in the Cardigan and Boughton area, or a winter scene of she and Joe walking hand in hand down a snowy trail, each painting tells a story.
But she doesn’t limit her creativity to personal experiences.
Some of her paintings might come from a picture she sees, while others are ideas she creates on her own.
Two years ago when young lobster fisherman Jordan Hicken went overboard on a fishing boat off Naufrage Harbour she heard about the tragedy and painted a poignant scene. The painting, with golden overtones, shows a boat at sea with a depiction of Jesus in the clouds above.
Ms Van Den Bremt has never taken lessons, figuring out the various intricacies of the art all on her own.
There are no limits to what she takes on, but she is partial to painting faces, in particular focusing on the eyes.
Her works will be exhibited at the Artisans Waterfront store in Montague for the remainder of the month.
Carla Morgan, with Artisans on Main, said they are only too happy to feature the artwork of Ms Van Den Bremt.
She hopes it will be the fist of many community collaborations they take on.
“This is a community building and (displays like this) belong here,” Ms Morgan said.
“It is giving recognition to artists’ work that wouldn’t otherwise be out there for the world to see.”
A display of artwork from the Buddhist nuns is planned for September.
