At the same time as the PEI government was readying itself for the imminent arrival of COVID-19 in March 2020, the Island’s Deputy Chief Public Health Officer launched an IRAC challenge to a Department of Transportation ruling.
On February 20, 2020, the department rejected an entrance permit application to a Suffolk property Dr David Sabapathy hopes to develop with his wife, Jaycee.
According to documents made public by IRAC, the department viewed the road in question, East Suffolk Road Extension, as a non-essential road which is not eligible for an entrance way permit under the province’s interpretation of the Highway Access Regulations.
The Sabapathys disagreed with the denial, believing the road to be seasonal, and their attempts to get the record of decision from the province stretched to the end of the calendar year and into 2021.
There is no indication the ongoing IRAC process has impacted Dr Sabapathy’s role as Deputy CPHO, but it does provide an interesting internal twist in our provincial response to COVID.
The Sabapathys said they had nothing to add other than all of the documents are public.
On March 6, 2020, IRAC opened a file on the Sabapathys’ appeal and set an April 3 deadline for the province to provide the record, according to documentation provided by the couple and published on the IRAC website.
On March 16, with COVID-19 classified as a pandemic, the province declared a state of public health emergency. Two days later it requested and was granted an indefinite extension to provide the record to the Sabapathys, due to COVID workplace restrictions, such as employees working from home.
Over the summer of 2020, IRAC continued to set new deadlines for the province to provide the record of decision.
As the calendar turned to fall with no response, the couple began the process of submitting Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy requests.
In March 2021, IRAC gave the parties three options: resolution by counsel, mediation or a public hearing.
The province provided the record of decision to IRAC on April 14, 2021.
IRAC heard the case at a public hearing on June 16 of this year, and no decision has been made yet.
“This appeal is currently under IRAC review, as such it would not be appropriate for the Department to comment on the case at this time,” said Autumn Tremere, spokesperson for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.
Adam Ross, principal secretary for Premier Dennis King, said the premier’s office would not comment on a matter still before IRAC.
