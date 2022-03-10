Recently-named Senior Islanders of the Year, Mary MacCormac of Souris and Anne Morrison of Morell agree the acclamation is an honour, but their volunteerism isn’t motivated by recognition.
One of Ms MacCormac’s first steps into volunteering began back in the 1990s. Her daughter wanted to join a local baseball team so Ms MacCormac went to the first sign-up meeting and ended up agreeing to ‘help the coach.’
“We were all supposed to meet at the school that first day, but there was no coach,” she said.
It was baptism by fire that first year and with the help of local sport volunteer Philip MacIntyre, Ms MacCormac spent several years as a mentor to girls playing baseball.
These days her various work on committees and boards includes the Souris Coop, Souris Striders Ski Club and the Souris Food Bank where Ms MacCormac can most often be found either picking up stock or filling the shelves at the facility in the basement of the Souris Legion.
She said making sure the food bank is organized and looking good is a way of showing clients they matter.
Ms Morrison, whose career was in teaching, has been helping people get their heads around math for decades.
She taught at Morell High and then Holland College adult education and for the past 40 years has tutored math to students from across eastern PEI at the kitchen table in her own home.
“You don’t do stuff to get rewards, but I appreciate being appreciated,” Ms Morrison said, referencing the award.
But she said getting to know so many people young and old through her years of teaching is the real reward.
Ms Morrison is also heavily involved in the community.
The North Shore Funeral Home, Morell Co-op Board, and the Catholic Women’s League, both locally and provincially are organizations she has been a part of for a long time. But there are many other causes that come up along the way where she is ready, willing and able to jump in and help out.
Last year when the high school was looking for funds to install water stations Ms Morrison organized a drive with alumni.
It turned out the water stations were donated so now the cash raised by the group is a ‘slush fund’ for the school.
“If you are able to do something and somebody needs help, what else can you do but help? “ she said.
“When you get a chance to act, you act.”
Not only has she helped mold young minds over the years, Ms Morrison was also a basketball and softball coach.
Ms MacCormac was also heavily involved in the annual Terry Fox run over the years.
Being involved in the community just makes sense, Ms MacCormac said.
“You are helping someone and at the same time you get to meet new people,” she said.
“There is always that good feeling you get.”
Ms MacCormac has no plans to stop pitching in anytime soon and she encourages anyone to reach out if they have some time to spare.
The other Senior Islander of the Year recipients include Hubert MacIsaac, formerly from St Peter’s. He was honoured for his three decades of providing entertainment for Island seniors. Aubrey Arsenault of Tignish and Mary Hughes of Stratford were also recognized.
