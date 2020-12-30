The pandemic has seeped into most aspects of Island life over the past 10 months and the PEI Seniors College is no exception.
For Brenda and Ed Dewar it is disappointing that they won’t be opening their home this month to students for their annual Opera showings.
Seniors College of PEI has cancelled in-person courses for both the spring and fall semesters of 2020 and now the winter of 2021.
In years past, from January until March, the Dewars hosted college participants interested in learning more about and enjoying Opera and classical music performances.
“The group of people that have come to our particular (events), we’ve kept in touch with one another, but that is just an individual thing because we’ve gotten to know one another well over the year,” Mrs Dewar said.
The Dewars stream operas from the New York Met for their gatherings.
These days there are no new productions, but there is a great selection of old operas now on the Met website. During COVID the Met offers free access.
Still, the Dewars look forward to a time when the college will reopen.
As do the 425-plus participants who enroll throughout the year, said Seniors College president Pat MacAulay.
Since the complete shutdown in the spring the college has decided to continue the hiatus of in-person classes and will review again before the spring sessions are set to begin.
Even though public health restrictions eased a bit this summer, Ms MacAulay said they decided to err on the side of caution when it came to opening up.
“We are dealing with a vulnerable population,” she added.
The college, which has been in operation for more than two decades, was built on socialization.
The courses offered cover a vast array of interests, including arts and literature, painting, computer and science, line dancing, bridge, local tours and meditation to name a few.
“For a lot of these people it is like their family hasn’t been able to get together,” Ms MacAulay said.
“I talk to many of them quite regularly and the common sentiment is how much they miss it.”
Even so, once in-person courses can resume, Ms MacAulay said there are a lot of unknowns.
“We rent facilities from a lot of community groups and we use the library system,” she said.
It is still too early to tell whether a limit of the number of people at one gathering will meet their needs.
“Cleaning protocols could impact our operations in that it could cost more to rent those spaces if (the community groups) are required to hire cleaners,” she added.
Nevertheless she said Seniors College will be up and running again.
“We are hoping when classes do resume again people will come back so we can provide that social fulfillment,” Ms MacAulay said.
