As Sterling Higginbotham brushes strokes of yellow paint onto his canvas the defining features of an Evening grosbeak come to life.
The Murray River resident has been delving into the hobby on and off for years and he is currently one of a handful of students who attend weekly painting classes at Cambridge Hall under the tutelage of local artist David Trimble.
“It is relaxing and two hours goes by just like that,” Mr Higginbotham said with a snap of his fingers.
Mr Trimble, who has worked on various painting projects with groups of all ages, has volunteered his time to lead the painting workshops at Cambridge Hall this year for seniors. Every year for the past several years the senior’s group has hosted a LEAP, Learning, Elder Arts Program, sponsored by the provincial government, but this year due to COVID regulations the program wasn’t being offered, Frank Senechal, president of the hall, said.
“(Mr Trimble) was open to the idea to help students paint what they want and it has been a great success,” he added.
Mr Senechal of Cambridge, is also one of the students.
As Mr Trimble circles the room offering individual instructions to each student he said he is confident his method of collaborative learning is of great benefit to all ages.
Though Mr Senechal prefers landscapes, this year with instruction from Mr Trimble, he completed his first portrait.
But just as important as skills, the students are happy to be back into a routine of sorts after a long year of limited social gatherings.
Virginia Winter of Murray River has been participating in the classes since 2014.
“We look forward to seeing one another and doing our work,” she said.
She said learning different techniques over the years from various instructors has been very helpful in broadening her skills.
And as she adds layers to a shadowy landscape, Ms Winter notes she has become more confident in her own style.
Standing a few feet away Charlotte Conrad of Sturgeon is intent on marking out spaces where she will paint rocks onto her evening glow landscape.
She has been dabbling in the art for most of her life and her skill is evident in the completed beachscape sitting on her table. From the tiny people frolicking in the waves to the blades of marram grass virtually blowing in the wind, Ms Conrad has captured the essence of a typical PEI summer day.
“It is nice to get out and be with people who are like-minded,” Ms Conrad said.
David Higginbotham agrees.
He is a first-timer at the Cambridge painting classes, but has been painting for years.
Lighthouses and landscapes are a particular favourite for the Abney resident, but no matter what he ends up creating he said mixing colours of paint to obtain the perfect shade is fascinating.
Caron Senechal has a broader preference when it comes to what she likes to create.
“I will try anything that catches my eye,” she said.
Seated next to her Lianne Good of Cambridge works on a painting of a shed surrounded by greenery.
Ms Good has also been painting for years and is partial to painting birds, but will try her hand at almost any outdoor scene.
She began her PEI painting lessons with Mr Trimble five years ago at his studio just down the road from the hall.
