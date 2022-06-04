As a young RCMP officer during one of her first postings in Souris, Leanne Butler learned something she has never forgotten: the value of community.
An Island native who grew up in Newfoundland, the now-Sergeant was barely out of her teens when she was assigned to Souris. She still has fond memories of her five years there.
“Souris was very much a place where I grew up as a police officer,” she said. “I really learned a lot about community policing and the people.”
Sgt Butler will retire on June 10 after 34 years in the RCMP, a career which has taken her to every detachment in PEI as well as international missions in Kosovo and Palestine.
With her father and grandfather both serving as Mounties before her, there was never any doubt in her mind she’d follow in their footsteps. She signed up on her 19th birthday. New trainees are asked to give three preferred locations, but she was willing to go anywhere in the country. Along with several postings in Charlottetown, she has served everywhere from West Prince to Eastern Kings.
Although Islanders are familiar with her from being in media relations the last few years, she was a general duty officer most of her career.
In early 2002, looking for an overseas adventure, she successfully applied for a 10-month posting with the United Nations in Kosovo, which was still recovering from the 1998-99 war in the Eastern European country. She found herself investigating human trafficking and prostitution at first, then worked on war crimes and ethnic cleansing investigations.
She and her partner, an officer from Norway, were assigned four war crimes files, including the Studime massacre in which more than 200 people were killed. They arrested one of the suspects from that, who would then be tried for war crimes in The Hague, Netherlands.
The investigations took place over many years, with each visiting officer advancing the file as far as they could before handing it off to the next members of the mission.
“You don’t get to see the beginning and the finish,” she said.
While investigating human trafficking, her team helped rescue 189 women who were trafficked over territorial lines and sold into prostitution in a span of four months.
She lived in the capital, Pristina, but saw many parts of the country while interviewing survivors. It was a great experience and she’s happy to see the progress Kosovo has made since she left 20 years ago.
Upon returning home, Sgt Butler always wanted to go on a second international mission and considers herself lucky to have gone to Palestine in 2019, especially since these missions place a strain on resources in a small province.
She was initially picked to go to Ukraine as part of a police academy teaching post, but when a chance to combat domestic violence in Palestine opened up, she went there instead. Sgt Butler describes preventing family violence as a career-long passion.
In Palestine, she was part of a European Union peacekeeping mission. Along with family violence, she also mentored the Palestinian civil police. Her posting began in October 2019 but in March 2020 all employees were ordered home due to the pandemic. She returned in early 2021 to complete her term.
She worked out of Ramallah in the West Bank, but lived in Jerusalem so every day she crossed a checkpoint to enter Palestine from Israel. There was always the threat of danger since stabbings and shootings took place near the checkpoints virtually every week.
“It really is eye-opening and makes you see what the people of the West Bank have to go through. You have to be very cautious when going through.”
It was rewarding to work with the EU mission in Ramallah, she said, since they were so heartfelt about achieving their goals and helping people. She also learned a lot from European counterparts and their tactics that she brought back home.
“The Middle East was a totally different experience from Kosovo. I loved the food, I loved the people of the West Bank.”
One highlight of that trip was going to Bethlehem for a midnight mass service on Christmas Eve. She travelled all over the West Bank as well. There was plenty to see, especially from a historical perspective.
She also discovered female police officers in Palestine don’t enjoy the same freedoms. Unmarried women, even police officers, are not allowed to go on patrol with a male officer without a chaperone. Many police stations don’t have bathrooms for women, since they are relatively new to the force.
“To see a female from another country as a police officer, I hope to think it was inspiring to them to know what they could achieve in their own country.”
Even upon her retirement, Sgt Butler plans to sign up as a reservist and continue to work to some extent.
“I really don’t know anything else besides policing,” she said. “I still love my job.”
Away from the force, she plans to do more gardening and exercise, but has no immediate plans.
