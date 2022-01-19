Services available while Souris Town Hall closes to the public Charlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Author email Jan 19, 2022 Jan 19, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The current Covid situation on PEI has led Town of Souris officials to close the town hall to the public, said Mayor Joanne Dunphy.“Now that there is a much larger amount of Covid cases in the area we thought it was best,” Ms Dunphy said, noting recent changes to Public Health regulations also played a role. Since December 17, 2021 more stringent measures have been in place across the province and last week more were added as cases of COVID reached more than 400 in one day.Town hall office staff will now be working from home but residents will still have access to services they need. Staff will be available by phone or email and there are options in place for residents to pay their water bill through various financial institutions online, by mail or etransfer.The option to apply for a development permit online is already in place on the town’s website.“Some things could be done in person if the need arises and if someone needs something it can be left outside the door for them,” Ms Dunphy said.The closure is expected to be in place until at least January 31, 2022.Additional information, if needed, is available by contacting the town at 902 687-2157. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Town Hall Work Law Resident Office Staff Souris Town Hall Covid Town Option Charlotte MacAulay Author email Follow Charlotte MacAulay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 17 hrs ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Share Your Joy! Share Your Joy! PEI Winter Bluegrass Festival Air Cadet League Recruiting Bulletin Latest News Susan Anne Vigh Margaret Arsenault Perry, Gordon Veda Elizabeth Wilson (nee Allen) Patricia Carol Wick Services available while Souris Town Hall closes to the public Deborah A. Wilson Edward "Ed" Bernard DeCoffe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPEI’s potato industryFamily dog a hero, alerts youth to fireKoady Chaisson remembered for humble and calming personalityHockey PEI needs a house-cleaningSearch for teen soldier’s photo is successful“Gentle” Omicron is showing its fangsSamantha Jean KeenanA tough start to the new year for PEI’s potato industry Images Videos CommentedMont Carmel arrest cuts drug supplier off from West Prince (1)PEI’s potato industry (1)Drop the hammer on Morrison protesters (1)
