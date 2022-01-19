town hall

The current Covid situation on PEI has led Town of Souris officials to close the town hall to the public, said Mayor Joanne Dunphy.

“Now that there is a much larger amount of Covid cases in the area we thought it was best,” Ms Dunphy said, noting recent changes to Public Health regulations also played a role.

Since December 17, 2021 more stringent measures have been in place across the province and last week more were added as cases of COVID reached more than 400 in one day.

Town hall office staff will now be working from home but residents will still have access to services they need.

Staff will be available by phone or email and there are options in place for residents to pay their water bill through various financial institutions online, by mail or etransfer.

The option to apply for a development permit online is already in place on the town’s website.

“Some things could be done in person if the need arises and if someone needs something it can be left outside the door for them,” Ms Dunphy said.

The closure is expected to be in place until at least January 31, 2022.

Additional information, if needed, is available by contacting the town at 902 687-2157.

