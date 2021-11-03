On this week one year ago federal policy makers were inching closer to creating Covid passports - and many souls were deeply troubled.
Vax passes quickly evolved after that and three camps quickly formed: those in favour, those opposed and fence sitters.
Canada is a free country so for or against, the platform on which you stand warrants respect.
The problem is it isn’t happening.
The reality is freedom of choice hasn’t advanced since November 2020. In fact it may have digressed.
The fact is only those holding vax passes are now permitted to travel by air, rail or marine, as decreed by Canada’s prime minister.
And in truth those who have chosen not to accept the vaccine, spoke out against it or even questioned it are berated, blamed and banished from many social circles for their resistance.
As we roll into the annual day of remembrance of our Veterans, both past and present, please set differences aside and focus on the valorous sacrifices made by this country’s men and women.
Something else that needs our attention is the escalating cost of living on all fronts, not excluding basic food supplies.
According to Food Banks Canada HungerCount 2021 inflation rates have reached a 20-year high in Canada. PEI is the highest in the country at 6.3%. (See https://hungercount.foodbankscanada.ca/)
Too many families are forced to make sacrifices just to put food on the table.
It doesn’t make sense that we live in a province well-known as the Million Acre Farm and yet schools take on the challenge of creating breakfast programs for children, the province supplements meals for students who require them and too many youngsters know there will be little to nothing to eat at home come suppertime.
There you have it. A desperate need exists.
One in 10 households on pension incomes in Canada require the services of food banks. In that mix 33.3% of those using food banks nation-wide are children.
Supply chain issues, especially during this pandemic, undoubtedly contribute to diminishing inventory at food banks. But that’s where the public’s generosity and willingness to share come into the picture.
The needs of those suffering are often obscure so a simple check-in with your local food bank to see what’s needed may be in order.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
