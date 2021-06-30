We can now add 751 to the death toll exacted by the Canadian government and churches who ran its residential schools as of Monday, June 28.
Since the Cowessess First Nation announced the discovery of 751 unmarked graves in eastern Saskatchewan, my thoughts have rarely strayed from the heartbreak being experienced by our Indigenous brothers and sisters, and my friends across that province trying to come to grips with this.
Having lived there for seven years, I know Saskatchewan had many residential schools and this is just the beginning of the pain and reckoning they will face.
The first discovery of 215 graves in BC was horrific. To add 751 more is beyond words.
We know thousands of Indigenous children died in residential schools. But the true scale of these unmarked graves may be beyond what any of us can comprehend. Almost 1,000 graves have already been found at just two schools of the more than 130 across the country. This suggests the true number of deaths could be much greater than we know.
It is such an enormous thing to grapple with, and the healing process will be incredibly difficult. But we need to know just how many Indigenous children were killed in this Canadian genocide. It will be unspeakably difficult on our Indigenous communities but they already know the stories. This is much-needed confirmation.
True healing and reconciliation cannot begin until every single residential school property is checked for graves.
And, until the Pope offers a sincere apology and releases residential school records that would help identify these children.
Josh Lewis
