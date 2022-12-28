On May 23, 2022, our cat, Chunka, went outside just as any other day as we went about the morning chores on our little funny farm. We had just recently adopted six little ducklings to go with our Pot-Bellied pig in the barn, so everyone was excited.
We all went off to work and school but when the kids got home, no Chunka met them with the other animals when they got off the bus.
By the time I got home at 6, we were starting to worry. By the next day, we knew something was wrong because this was extremely out of character for him. He’s an extremely affectionate cat who loves his food. After two days, I put a post on Facebook hoping someone may have seen him in the area and although I had many people share it, no leads in finding him.
After weeks of searching and calls from thoughtful neighbours who had seen a cat like him, we began to realize the odds of him coming home were getting smaller and smaller. We live in rural eastern PEI and it’s not uncommon to hear coyotes close by, so we assumed he must’ve fallen prey to them.
We didn’t give up hope entirely though. Every time a cat was spotted in the area or posted online, I would check it out – just in case, but it was never him.
On December 12, 2022, as I was making my daily drive to work from Monticello to Souris, I spotted a cat about 300m away crossing the road. As I approached, it went into the woods. Like usual, I had to stop and peek just to be sure it wasn’t him. When I got to the area where I saw the cat, I rolled the window down and to my surprise (and disbelief) that cat had similar markings to our Chunka, and it didn’t flee at the sight of the car.
Now, at this point I’m beginning to tell myself ‘Don’t get excited, don’t get excited, it’s not possible’ but I jumped out of the car to see if I could get the cat to come out of the woods. This spooked him a little and he moved further down the tree line but when I spoke, he stopped. I remembered I had a bag of dog food in the car and thought if this cat is Chunka he’s going to be hungry and scared. I rushed to the car and fumbled with the bag to get it opened because I’m shaking at this point. I grab a handful and run back to the woods. I bend down with food and say ‘Chunka, come see Mommy’ and no sooner were the words out of my mouth and I had Chunka in my lap.
At this point, I’m still telling myself through the tears ‘Don’t get excited, what if it isn’t him?’ but at the same time I knew it was him in my heart. He melted when I picked him up and began purring once I got him into the car. I called my husband, still in tears, because I needed someone to agree with me that it was him. I sent him a picture and right away he confirmed what I knew already, we had our Chunka back. After seven months of missing him, he was on my lap. Skinny, hungry, and covered in ticks but on my lap nonetheless.
I was in complete shock but knew my next stop was École-la-Belle Cloche in Rollo Bay to pick up my kids. They had cried endless amounts of tears for months over Chunka. I knew this time there’d be more tears but this time, they’d be happy tears. The look on their faces when they saw a cat sitting in the car and the smile on my face was priceless. It’s a toss-up though as to who was more excited: the kids seeing the cat they’d missed so much or the cat seeing the kids he’d missed so much. It’s indescribable the feeling I had watching them together at last.
Once reunited, we made a quick trip to the vet office in Souris where Dr. MacAulay and the staff, who probably thought I was a crazy lady when I walked in first, gave him a quick check-up to make sure he was in good health. They were amazed at his story of being gone for months and were happy to help us.
After all that, we finally made our way home. When Chunka walked in, it was like he never left. He snuggled up to our dog and our other cats, and they all seemed as happy as we were to finally have him home.
For us, this is our Christmas miracle. It’s still hard to believe he’s home with us after all this time but we are so very grateful for the gift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.