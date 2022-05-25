As you read this, Heather and I are in Florida staying with friends who rented a house on a beach to celebrate their 40th anniversary. We were pleased to be asked to join and admittedly were a bit antsy to get travelling long distances again. Arrangements for this began last August.
So, it’s off for seven nights of fun in the sun, a few beverages, pool time, beaching and generally just revelling in being away again with friends. But here’s the thing. It’s been 15 years since Heather and I spent seven nights in the same house with another couple, let alone two other couples. Sure, there’s been some weekend cottage getaways here and there with others, but nothing sustained like this. (Family does not figure into this equation, as they are always welcome 24/7).
Thinking back, the last time we spent a week with another couple in the same house was when we got married just over 15 years ago. We got married in the Turks and Caicos and luckily had a friend who owned a house there. So this got me thinking about just how good a house guest I’m going to be. I mean my daily ‘routine’ is routine to me, but I’m pretty sure not to others.
I’ve got this new healthier lifestyle going now, and the last thing I want to do is throw the towel in on it completely while we’re away. I’m sure my newfound love of broccoli, carrots and beans will throw a few people off at dinner. Salad for lunch? Yes sir! That’s the least of my worries however. I don’t really drink like these friends think I do, despite drinking like they think I do every time we’ve been together for the past 25 years.
I will also be parading around in last year’s summer wear. Since I’m not finished with my weight loss, I’m not buying anything new, and all of last year’s stuff is now quite loose fitting, last notch on the belt type of stuff. So, I’m just going to warn them that when I’m wearing last year’s shorts, and I’m bending over getting something out of the fridge, you stand behind me at your own peril. I have not joined the plumbers union.
Since there are only two kinds of luggage, carry on and lost, we’re coming with carry on. Heather is able to pack hers like she’s got three regular suitcases. What I’m saying is they better get used to seeing me repeat some wardrobe choices as I have limited availability. And my 2010 bathing suit fits again. So you can only imagine.
Which brings me to the beach. And what’s at the beach? Sand. You know my feelings on that. Not a fan. I’ve made beach-filled PEI my home for the past 18 years and I can count on one finger the number of times I’ve gone to bed at night with sand in the bed. But this place is right on the beach. Not a two-minute walk to the beach, not ‘just across the street’ from the beach, but right on the beach. What if this group wants to do some kind of beach ‘activity’. Alas, I’m conditioning myself for daily walks on the beach (despite a perfectly good road right out front ), joining in bocce ball on the beach (I was forewarned), perhaps even going for an ocean swim (when the rental has a perfectly good pool) and that, of course, will lead to the inevitable nightly sand between the sheets. Not a beach guy, never was, but with family and friends you make exceptions to your own rules, no matter how much sand gets between your toes ... or sheets.
There’s a picture within eyesight of my desk right now, and it’s a shot of Heather and I shortly after we got married in the Turks. Did I mention we got married on the beach? In the photo, she’s the classic Islander, and is barefooted. I’m wearing sandals. But, in my defense, no socks.
