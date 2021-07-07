What’s mine is yours.
Nuh-uh. Not unless I say so.
Hence the convoluted philosophy behind a handful of thefts across this region over the past few weeks.
One example of blatant disregard of someone else’s property is the theft of a cement pillar intended to serve as the base for a mailbox.
The item was situated at the end of Dennis and Linda’s driveway. They live on the Commercial (Route 4), not far from Montague and their home is a short distance from the road.
What measure of boldness does it take to load a weighty pillar, and its slab base, into a vehicle - reinforced by the assumption that no one would see or care?
The owners care. This stop and grab cost resulted in a loss to the Lannigans in the range of $200, never mind that the item was a specially selected birthday gift.
As if that’s not bad enough it’s equally, perhaps more so despicable and brazen to steal from children.
This past week children selling bagged firewood on the Gladstone Road were the victim of thieves.
The kids split and bag the wood themselves and sell it at a reasonable price - $5. The amount of wood is ideal for campfires and the project gives the youngsters some spending money, not to mention experience in the basics of entrepreneurship.
So much for providing a practical service to tourists and locals alike.
What could possibly compel anyone to take advantage of youth simply trying to make a buck?
On the same criminal stage late last month two youth who operate the Cardigan Snack Shack at the Cardigan Ballfields (when they aren’t on the diamonds themselves) were the target of theft.
The Shack is popular among the players, fans and parents. It provides a welcome onsite service and allows the two 12-year-olds behind the cash register to dip their toes in the world of commerce. It’s an all-around valuable experience for everyone.
But then someone broke into the shack on a weekend stealing inventory and damaging the door in the process.
These incidences may seem minor in the whole scheme of things but each cheats the security we associate with living in small rural PEI communities.
These are but a few examples, undoubtedly there are others that have not been made public.
Shame on the takers. Blessings on those who reach out to young victims to show them the majority of people have higher standards than those who sneak around in darkened shadows pilfering other’s property.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
