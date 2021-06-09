Editor:
A few weeks back, Charlottetown Council voted to preserve John A Macdonald’s statue downtown. Council decided the public would continue to tolerate the figure of the founding father of Canada’s Residential School system. Council didn’t ask survivors of the schools how they feel about the statue, which sits on unceded Mi’kmaq territory. Politicians and officials verbally recognize and then ignore and forget what ‘unceded’ means.
The Residential School history is not new, except for what gets uncovered and exposed in present times. History hadn’t changed this past week, when Canadians heard the lost voices of 215 murdered indigenous children buried in Kamloops.
With this horrific piece of truth facing Canadians, Charlottetown’s councillors must have feared unpopular public opinion regarding the statue. They finally did the right thing, the action part of Reconciliation, but only when shamed into reason.
Unless it has happened to us, I do not believe it is possible to feel what it means to be part of the Canadian Residential Schools’ 150-year history. That also makes us less able to see its effects rippling outwards, through the generations.
I do not know how I might have borne having my children taken.
Even when we listen, and hear, the brutal truths and heartbreaking facts, we can’t really know. Of the hundreds of thousands of children who attended, the overwhelming majority did not go willingly.
Early in my career as a journalist I was tutored by Mi’kmaq Keptin John Joe Sark on that bitter legacy. When I met Mr Sark he had already been to Rome to talk to the Pope about helping Residential School survivors. He also sought an apology to survivors, from the Catholic Church for their part in the schools. Allan Rankin wrote a song about it.
Journalism took me to northwest BC, embroiled me in treaty and conservation issues, and led to my marriage to a Tshimshian man who died too young. When he was six he was dragged out of a woodpile where his aunties had hidden him and taken from the BC coast to Edmonton. It was six more years before his first visit home and another six after that when he left the school at age 18.
He possessed a photographic memory and used it to prosecute the federal government and the United Church as abusers during his 12 years there. I will never forget the experience. His testimony was so powerful it felt as though the room shook. Hard hearts were listening. Hearts are still hard when it comes to talking about truth or reconciliation.
My husband had to relive his trauma to decide how much he should be compensated. The process is orchestrated to weaken the petitioner.
The judge put it this way to a brilliant, journeyman carpenter and natural public speaker: “Would you have amounted to much (if not taken to Edmonton school)? Not likely.”
It’s on record now, his and all the other survivors who have taken this route.
Perhaps Macdonald’s statue should be fixed to the bottom of Hillsborough Bay, buried under salty water, to symbolize the tears shed for the murdered Indigenous children, some still waiting for us to find them.
Kathy Ehman,
Murray River
