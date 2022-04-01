Shark-eaten tuna

The last catch of the season for Annandale fisher Bobby Jenkins had a lot of damage from a shark bite that happened while he had the bluefin on the line. Submitted photo

The last catch of the season was a bit of a battle for Bobby Jenkins, not only with the tuna he had on the line, but also with a shark determined to get a share of the bluefin.

“We knew something was happening, but we didn’t realize what until we got the tuna up close to the boat and we saw the bites,” the Annandale fisher said.

They landed the fish and sold it, but there was certainly some lost revenue.

Curtis MacKenzie, chair of the Tuna Advisory Board, said shark attacks were not unheard of before in the waters off PEI, but 2022 has been a bigger problem than in past years.

There is no official count yet, but anecdotally there have been at least five tuna come into PEI wharves with shark bites.

“Probably the last five years there has been one or two here and there,” Mr MacKenzie said. “It’s not just PEI either, it is happening in the whole Gulf and down the Nova Scotia shore too.”

Buyers aren’t rejecting the catches and salvage as much of the meat as possible, he said.

“Obviously you are going to have less meat and the bigger wound that is open on a fish, the more water damage you are going to get,” Mr MacKenzie said.

“It isn’t a total loss, but it is a big hit on the fisherman’s return,” he added. 

The DFO license doesn’t allow fishers to drop a damaged fish and use the tag for another potential catch. That is something Mr MacKenzie said they are in talks with the federal department about.

“There has been no real outcome yet, but we are going to stick at it because the last thing we want is people that only have two or three tags a year losing out on a tag because they are following the rules,” he said.

As for why the shark population seems to be increasing in fishing areas, Mr Jenkins said there is no definitive answer, but there are some factors that can be taken under consideration.

“We have been told that sharks are temperature-driven and food-driven,” he said.

The fact that waters are warming and the seal population remains high could be two reasons sharks are sticking around the lucrative fishing areas.  

“We have a lot of tuna being caught here and when you are swimming a tuna behind a boat I imagine it looks like a pretty easy meal to a shark,” Mr Jenkins said.

