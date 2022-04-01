Buyers aren’t rejecting the catches and salvage as much of the meat as possible, he said.
“Obviously you are going to have less meat and the bigger wound that is open on a fish, the more water damage you are going to get,” Mr MacKenzie said.
“It isn’t a total loss, but it is a big hit on the fisherman’s return,” he added.
The DFO license doesn’t allow fishers to drop a damaged fish and use the tag for another potential catch. That is something Mr MacKenzie said they are in talks with the federal department about.
“There has been no real outcome yet, but we are going to stick at it because the last thing we want is people that only have two or three tags a year losing out on a tag because they are following the rules,” he said.
As for why the shark population seems to be increasing in fishing areas, Mr Jenkins said there is no definitive answer, but there are some factors that can be taken under consideration.
“We have been told that sharks are temperature-driven and food-driven,” he said.
The fact that waters are warming and the seal population remains high could be two reasons sharks are sticking around the lucrative fishing areas.
“We have a lot of tuna being caught here and when you are swimming a tuna behind a boat I imagine it looks like a pretty easy meal to a shark,” Mr Jenkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.