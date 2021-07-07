Editor’s Note: KC and her husband CK, from Taiwan, are one of a growing number of families to move to eastern PEI to be closer to sons or daughters attending a Buddhist monastery.
Both of KC’s sons are in training to become monks. KC has agreed to write a Graphic column to help put a face to our new neighbours. She will answer basic questions like ‘why move to PEI?’, as well as often humourous insights on cultural differences experienced along the way.
People might think monks or nuns are very mysterious, as if there’s a void between the monastery and the world outside. So, I want to share the story of one of my Buddhist teachers, Venerable Charity, who teaches me and other Buddhist laity the complex subject of Buddhist logic and debate in GWBI. She is a young, sweet, and adorable nun and has an unparalleled passion and patience for teaching. Some of us students, myself included, have long lost the sharp and intelligent mind of our younger days; the complicated and mind-bending concepts presented in our textbooks is often way beyond our reach. However, she is ever understanding and will patiently and considerately repeat the ideas over and over again until we are able to grasp them, and I couldn’t be thankful enough.
I know that apart from teaching us, Venerable Charity shines her talents in many other more important monastic fields. For example, she is chosen to play key roles in translating profound Buddhist scriptures and is invited to teach many other classes in the monastery. She is just like an early-30s university professor who also does translations. She’s such an amazing and brilliant person I couldn’t help but wonder: “How did her family allow their precious girl to leave home and join the monastery, wouldn’t they miss her?” So, on a lucky occasion, I asked her about it.
She told me that before she entered the monastery, she was the fountain of joy for her whole family and was grandma’s favourite. So obviously, when she made the decision to join the monastery, her grandma was devastated. She recounted that she went to great lengths to communicate with her grandma, expressing her beliefs and dreams so that grandma could understand her determination and commitment. Ultimately, she was granted grandma’s blessing because her grandma only had a single aspiration: she wanted her to be happy.
With grandma’s blessings, she joined the monastery and after about a year, she quickly qualified for the ordination ceremony, a ceremony where she was given her robes and became a Buddhist nun. Her grandma went to the ceremony and witnessed her hair getting shaved. Grandma looked at her, who just officially became ‘Venerable’ Charity, eyed her new ‘hairstyle’ multiple times, and concluded, “You’re gonna catch a cold without all that hair!”
Henceforth, grandma started hand-knitting gloves, scarves, socks, and, most of all, toques. Every year, Venerable Charity gets heartwarmingly overwhelmed by the sheer amount of the knitted garments; so many that she can generously share her grandma’s love with her friends, classmates, and others.
Even after joining the monastery, she maintained a tight bond with her grandma. She will often call home and write letters. What I found most touching was that not only does she herself care for grandma, she encourages everyone else in the family to care for grandma as well.
Whenever there’s a family gathering, she will always secretly get every family member to write a letter for grandma beforehand, and during the gathering, everyone takes turns reading their letter to grandma. Imagine such a heartwarming scene!
She also puts a lot of effort into making her family even more harmonious. No family is perfect, and there’s inevitably some disagreement among relatives. However, she knows grandma wants her family to be united and free of conflict. So during the family reunions, she will deliberately mention the positives of the less-likeable relatives and urge everyone to start looking at others’ bright side. Therefore, whenever she is present in the gathering, everyone pulses with good vibes.
As time went by, her grandma grew more and more supportive. She believes her grandchild, by joining the monastery, had made the correct decision. Even though she left home, the family didn’t lose her. On the contrary, the family became increasingly close-knit because of her. Grandma often says, “I was able to live strong and healthy over the age of 90 because of my wonderful granddaughter’s blessings and prayers!”
Looking at the pictures of her and her grandma, I am deeply moved. I believe Venerable Charity’s story will be passed on through the family. Her grandma must be very proud of her.
