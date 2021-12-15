A new paint job on Shipwreck Point Lighthouse in Naufrage included the removal of lead-based paint at the top of the structure. Last week employees of Skyway Canada, Trevor Waite, Neil MacAulay, Richard Savoie and Chris Dunn worked their way from the top tearing down scaffolding that surrounded the structure during the painting process.
A recent paint job on the Shipwreck Point Lighthouse in Naufrage brings it one step closer to a possible change of ownership, according to a spokesperson from DFO.
The removal of lead-based paint from the outside of the structure built in 1967, “was part of the due diligence in regard to environmental assessment and remediation,” said Steve Hachey with communications.
It was determined that the red paint on the cupola, the dome at the top of the structure, was lead-based so work to remove it and repaint the entire structure was undertaken in the last few weeks at a cost of approximately $250,000.
Friends of Shipwreck Point, a local non profit group, has been waiting since 2015 to hear if their application for possession of the historic north shore light will be accepted.
The Friends of Shipwreck Point, which has a steady revenue stream from the Hermanville Wind Farm, has funding in place to open an interpretive centre on the lighthouse property. They have also made several improvements to the area surrounding the harbour and beach in anticipation of obtaining the property.
Nathan Paton with the group said they were aware the painting was to be done, but haven’t heard from the department regarding their application since the summer when they were told the process is ongoing.
“I would have to hope the fact the painting work is being done is a sign we are closer to the transition process,” Mr Paton said.
According to Mr Hachey the application is under review.
“Divesting federal real property is a lengthy complex process that can take several years to finalize,” he said.
The soil surrounding the structure was tested for lead impacts, and it was within applicable guidelines and all lead paint was removed and disposed of appropriately.
