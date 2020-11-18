Retail E-commerce has been steadily growing around the world in recent years, with giants like Amazon in North America and Europe, and Alibaba in East Asia, dominating the marketplace.
Traditional brick and mortar stores have been vanishing from our streets as a result, while others are struggling to develop an online presence.
This shift in the retail landscape has accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a growing number of Canadians choosing to buy online rather than risk in-store shopping.
During the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in April, e-commerce sales represented 11.4 per cent of all purchases, more than doubling from the previous year, according to Statistics Canada.
With few businesses here on the Island selling online, except for the national brand box stores, the economic impact of E-commerce on local retail during the pandemic has been devastating.
More generally, it has been a tragic eight months for the economy of the province. Most sectors have suffered greatly, especially tourism, hotels and restaurants, furniture and appliances, clothing stores, and an array of other services. Ironically, new car sales have skyrocketed during the pandemic, lending truth perhaps to that old myth about the family car as a symbol of freedom and independence.
We can do something about the hardships of local retail businesses.
Instead of padding the bank accounts of billionaire Jeff Bezos and the titans of E-commerce, we can choose to shop locally here on the Island, preferably supporting businesses that are owned and operated by our neighbours and fellow citizens.
Online shopping does seem like a magical solution. After viewing a seemingly endless variety of products colourfully displayed on a computer screen, a few clicks of the mouse places the order and presto, in a relatively short time the item is delivered to our door, or at least to the nearest post office.
But there are drawbacks.
What if the clothing item doesn’t fit and needs to be returned? What if delivery is delayed? What if there are problems in the supply chain?
In my opinion, nothing can replace the satisfaction that comes from an in-store purchase at a local retail business.
And speaking of supply chains and inventory, this summer I went shopping for a new couch only to discover that because of factory shutdowns during the pandemic the major outlets didn’t have much inventory at all, and they couldn’t guarantee delivery dates. However, I did find exactly what I was looking for at a smaller locally owned furniture store. The saleswoman explained to me that early in the winter a decision was made to carry more inventory in expectation of supply chain problems, obviously a wise decision made by a local business with flexibility and the ability to manage its own affairs.
This is a good Christmas to modify our consumer behaviour.
Let’s forego the off-Island shopping trips this year. No Costco sprees or other mainland shopping adventures. Local stores and their employees need our business more than ever before.
COVID-19 restrictions have limited the number of craft shows throughout the province this year, including the annual Holiday Craft Fair in Montague, however it is still possible to find unique, high-quality crafted products for Christmas gifts.
Patronize our Island toy stores even if they don’t have the latest LEGO kit. Support local bookstores. Be content with what you find off the rack at Island clothing stores. In other words, be loyal to our local retailers this year.
This Christmas I will be resisting the allure of Amazon. Instead, I will be bundling up, taking along my mask, and heading out to visit my favourite local stores.
I hope you do too.
