The Southeast Environmental Association conducted a shoreline cleanup of the Brudenell, Montague and Cardigan Rivers on June 11, with 52 volunteers and organizers taking part.
About seven kilometres of shoreline were cleaned up with 1,562 pounds of garbage collected in the areas of Thornton Road in Lower Montague, Brudenell Point Road in Roma, Earl Power Road in Georgetown and Burnt Point.
The majority of the trash was Styrofoam buoys and rope.
Other groups involved included the Eastern PEI Community Navigators, 3rd Degree Training in Montague, the Town of Three Rivers, PEI Aquaculture Alliance and Bogside Brewing.
