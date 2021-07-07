Three new physicians slated to come to eastern PEI won't necessarily fill a void that includes a Montague doctor whose license has been suspended.
Dr Nicole Fancy has been on administrative leave since January 2020. With a recent license suspension from the College of Physicians and Surgeons she will be absent for one more year.
Aside from her patients who were left without a family physician, as of June 28, 2021, there were 1,155 names on the provincial patient registry for Southern Kings and 254 more listed in Eastern Kings.
According to a Health PEI spokesperson the recent hires are new and will bring the complement in Kings County to 14.
One of the new hires is a dedicated ER physician who will begin work at KCMH in September.
Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle sympathizes with area residents currently without a family physician. He is hopeful, however, the additional doctors will bring greater stability to health care in the area.
Having an emergency room open only 12 hours a day and no walk-in clinic forces people without physicians to seek care outside their community, he said.
“I understand too that there is not a magic wand where you can just hire all these doctors or even find them,” Mr Deagle said.
“A lot of the calls I get are ‘My doctor’s on leave, what do I do?’” Mr Deagle said.
He has no answer other than to suggest a visit to the ER at KCMH or travel to another community for a walk-in clinic.
“I think (a walk-in clinic) would be of benefit to the community,” he said.
In 2018 ER hours at KCMH were cut back for want of enough doctors to cover the shifts.
At the time then Health Minister Robert Mitchell said the solution to increasing the ER hours back to 8 am -10 pm was to hire two dedicated ER physicians.
The first was hired in January 2019.
Mr Deagle said the ER needs to be open 24/7.
“I understand there are standards that have to be met and it isn’t as easy as turning the lights on and it’s open,” Mr Deagle said.
He points to a model used at Western Hospital where Collaborative Emergency Centre care is in effect from 8 pm to 8 am allowing the ER to be open around the clock seven days per week.
With the CEC model paramedics with Advanced Life Support training and emergency nurses provide urgent care assessment in consultation with an on-call emergency physician.
A press release late Monday afternoon stated: "Health PEI advises that the emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital will be closed from noon to 8 pm on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 due to a temporary lack of physician coverage.
Normal hours of operation (8 am to 8 pm) will resume Wednesday, July 7 at 8 am."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.