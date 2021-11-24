Christmas is a comin’ and the goose is getting fat ...
Well, there may be goose, turkey or some other feathered fowl on the table on December 25th but before you pull up a chair, give some thought to writing a special Christmas story for The Graphic.
Each December, for many years now, the public has made our Christmas issue extra special by submitting stories, both fact and fiction.
So, this is our annual shout-out for entries for the 2021 section. We are once again asking everyone to unleash their imagination, let the creative juices flow and send along your essay.
The bright ribbon on the package is the prizes. In the adult division the first prize winner will receive $200 and second will be awarded $100.
There is also a youth category where the author of the top essay will receive $100 and second place $50.
We don’t like to put a limit on the number of words but we ask those who do enter to consider a reasonable length.
Once again our esteemed judge, Hugh MacDonald, will pick the winners. He is a well-recognized author from Brudenell, former poet laureate and recently released the final in a trilogy Our Rock and Our Salvation.
The Graphic appreciates the time Mr MacDonald puts into carefully reading all of the essays.
We have suggested a few topics for the essays this year: Christmas would be more meaningful if ...., your most special inexpensive gift, your favourite tradition in the lead-up to Christmas and how does Santa deliver gifts around the world in one night. Bear in mind these are suggestions only and you are welcome to choose any Christmas-related topic you wish.
Where possible, we would appreciate it if the entries were accompanied by a relevant photo, or perhaps a photo of yourself. If you don’t have one, don’t worry, it won’t reflect on your essay.
The deadline for submissions is December 9th. The date rolls around fast and if your entry is complete before that date please send it along. The earlier the better.
Entries can be emailed to editor@peicanada.com; mailed to us at PO Box 790, Montague, PEI C0A1R0 or dropped off here at the office on Main Street.
Please include your contact information (name, phone number and address.)
Thank you and good luck.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.