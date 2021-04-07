plowing match

Volunteers are invited to help tidy up the Dundas Plowing Match fairgrounds.

Any and all hands are welcome to be at the grounds on Saturday, April 17 from 9 am to 1 pm to ‘Show Your Love,’ and spruce up the property in anticipation of a possible return to the annual Plowing Match and Agricultural Fair in 2021.

After the winter shutdown there will be lots of odd jobs to do, organizer Paula Fay-Matheson said.

“It could be anything from sweeping and cleaning windows to raking or doing small repair jobs in the barns,” she said.

Volunteers are asked to pre-register for the event to ensure public health regulations are followed. Please call Ms Fay-Matheson at 902 961-2166.

