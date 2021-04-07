Volunteers are invited to help tidy up the Dundas Plowing Match fairgrounds.
Any and all hands are welcome to be at the grounds on Saturday, April 17 from 9 am to 1 pm to ‘Show Your Love,’ and spruce up the property in anticipation of a possible return to the annual Plowing Match and Agricultural Fair in 2021.
After the winter shutdown there will be lots of odd jobs to do, organizer Paula Fay-Matheson said.
“It could be anything from sweeping and cleaning windows to raking or doing small repair jobs in the barns,” she said.
Volunteers are asked to pre-register for the event to ensure public health regulations are followed. Please call Ms Fay-Matheson at 902 961-2166.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.