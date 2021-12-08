Islanders are rallying to support potato farmers as they face another week of the US border shut-down.
On November 22 the federal government closed the border to PEI potatoes in what Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau called a preemptive move after potato wart was detected in two PEI fields.
The closure has left PEI farmers with millions of pounds of potatoes sitting in storage with no place to go.
Some residents in Kings County have decided to pitch in.
Two fishermen, a farmer and a retired truck driver, who wish to remain anonymous, recently purchased 60 ten-pound bags of potatoes and distributed them to residents in the community.
“We just wanted to bring some awareness to the situation,” the truck driver said.
“The fishermen were quick to join in. They said they know the same thing could happen to them at anytime.”
The bags of spuds were handed out randomly - if someone happened to be out in their yard they received a free bag of potatoes.
When Megan MacLeod of Cape Reef Seafood and Smokehouse heard about the philanthropic deed she pitched in too.
She and her husband, Murray, are fishers, but with a young family and a business to run they didn’t have time to travel around and distribute bags of potatoes to their neighbours. Instead they purchased bags and gave then away with every seacuterie (a selection of their products) order at the local Christmas in the Villages event on the weekend.
“We are such a small local business, it is nice to support as many of the other guys as we can,” Ms MacLeod said.
As of last week there were 100 orders for the seacuteries and she expects there will be more.
“So far everyone who has ordered said it is such a good thing to do,” she added.
That same sentiment is being echoed across the region whether by restaurants featuring potato specialties on their menu to grocery stores like the Coops in Morell and Souris giving away, or featuring, a special price on PEI potatoes.
Abegweit First Nation in Scotchfort has purchased 5,000 pounds of potatoes from Compton Brothers Farms in Bangor.
“Abegweit is a proud First Nation community that believes very much, despite our complicated history of the past, to create a new collaborative history moving forward,” Chief Junior Gould said.
"Supporting the PEI potato industry is a small example of creating a new history together and supporting others in a time of need."
The potato industry is a huge part of the history of the Mi’kmaw people from making hand-made potato baskets, to working in potato fields on the Island, the Maritimes and Maine.
The potatoes will be distributed to Abegweit community members and band staff for Christmas. They were also given away during Customer Appreciation Day (December 6) at Epekwitk Gas Bar.
Grant Compton, who operates Compton Brothers with his brother Stephen and cousin Donald, said it is nice to have moral support from people in the area and they are humbled.
“When this is all over we will pay it forward and help out in community causes like we did before, but it is just nice it be acknowledged that people are thinking of you,” Mr Compton said.
Currently the Comptons grow 600 acres of potatoes each year at the Bangor farm that has been part of the family since 1965.
Sixty to 70% of their crop is typically sold to US markets which means right now there are plenty of potatoes sitting in storage.
There have been no layoffs yet, but the Compton's eight employees have had their hours drastically reduced.
As of Monday afternoon in meetings with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency the news was not encouraging for Island farmers.
While there is no specific timeline given, Mr Compton said they were told the closure could go into the next season.
“It is certainly going to affect a lot of people’s planning,” he said.
“If the threat of a border closure remains, moving forward it is not a very secure place to be.”
According to information Mr Compton heard at the latest meeting CFIA confirmed the decision to close the border is steeped in politics and not science.
He wonders if the situation would have gotten this far if old-time politicians such as Eugene Whalen and John Crosbie were still working for Canadians.
“You know they would be there standing up for you rather than giving you hollow platitudes,” he added.
For the immediate future Mr Compton said some decisions have to be made on what to do with the stored product.
“We are hopeful there is an immediate diversion plan in place,” he said, meaning the excess crop will have to be destroyed in January or February to ensure they are starting with a clean slate.
There is no chance of replacing the US market at this point, he added.
