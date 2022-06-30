The return of the PEI Street Rod Association’s Show & Shine, for the 42nd time, has association members and vehicle owners far and wide excited to see old friends this weekend in Brudenell.
The event is back with a vengeance from July 1 to 3 after the pandemic forced it to be cancelled two years in a row.
Association president Sabina MacLeod said 54 vehicles were registered as of June 22. Registration is open until shortly before the weekend, and 400 or more vehicles are expected.
Past-president Greg Myers said those numbers are up from previous years, when typically between 300 and 400 cars showed up, so the event is expected to be larger.
Participants have signed up from as far away as Ontario and the US, he said. Usually the oldest vehicles are from the 1920s and ‘30s. Ford, Chevy and Dodge are the most common makes but Mr Myers said it’s often a “very diversified” group, ranging from Lotuses and Jaguars to Studebakers and Corvettes.
“You name it, we get it,” he said. “There’s something for all age groups there. There are younger children who know some of the cars from video games, but to see a car of that calibre in real life is really amazing to them.”
Attendees might even get a glimpse of a 1970 Plymouth Superbird, a modified version of the Road Runner that was designed for NASCAR racing.
The Department of National Defence will have a display of military vehicles throughout the weekend.
After two years off, some annual participants are really chomping at the bit to get back at it, Mr Myers said. Some started calling in December to ask if there would be a show this summer.
“It becomes sort of a car family and we get to see people we haven’t seen for years, catch up on old times and see if they’re working on a new car or have built one.”
While many come from away, he estimated close to half the participants are Islanders, from one tip to the other.
The benefits of the Show & Shine weekend extend far beyond car buffs. It drives major economic spinoff in the area, Mr Myers said.
“People are staying in accommodations, they visit the local shops, do grocery shopping, go to restaurants. It’s unbelievable the amount of fuel that’s spent (when) you have 400 cars. It adds up pretty quickly.”
It’s also a big weekend for local fundraisers and donations involving groups such as Inclusions East’s Kingswood Centre and Hospice of Southern Kings. The crew of HMCS Charlottetown will also drop by with their Run for Wishes campaign.
“After the show, we make donations to different organizations that are near and dear to our heart. We look to help out the community, especially when they’re helping us,” Mr Myers said.
Along with the Show & Shine portions on Saturday and Sunday - the latter being the biggest event - there are activities throughout the weekend for participants only. These include a meet and greet with mussels and refreshments Friday night, a noon chowder and 4 pm supper on Saturday and a dance starting at 9 that night at Bogside Brewing.
There is also the Rod Run on Saturday morning which sees the drivers and companions take their vehicles on a road course to various communities that lasts about an hour.
In the meantime there’s been plenty of work to get ready, from painting to grass and trimming to hooking up water and electrical and securing permits. With 20 to 25 people involved, work parties have been ongoing to get the grounds prepared.
Mr Myers said the association treats the participants like family, ensuring they are sufficiently fed and can find accommodations.
“It’s going to be fun. I personally missed it the last couple of years,” he said. “It’s been part of my life for 35 years.”
Admission to the Show & Shine is $5 for adults and free for children under 12.
