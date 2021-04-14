Leo Czank - Happening in the Hallways
This week at Montague High, the students are frettin’. They are frettin’ over the upcoming parent-teacher interviews, which take place on Thursday and Friday, April 15 and 16. It’s always hard when your home and school worlds come together a couple times a year, and your teachers and parents talk about you as the main topic of conversation. It is guaranteed that over the next couple of days, teachers are going to be piling on lots of tests and assessments, which means lots of marking on their end.
Also happening this week is the conclusion of the MRHS Ball Hockey League. The league started way back in January, and has been going on until now. The league started off with six teams, and now only four remain. Only one team can remain standing, and that team will be declared the champs. Hats off to Alana Trainor’s leadership class who put in a lot of time and effort to make the tournament a success, despite lockdowns, snowstorms, and holidays. That’s what’s happening in the hallways.
Tabea Gyr - Being Connected
Vikings Voice presents the opportunity for students to write about the great potential of our inspiring school, students and staff members. This year Leo Czank, Carrie Docherty, Sukhman Singh, Trinity MacLean, Ella Hurley, and Tabea Gyr are collecting information about school members, extracurricular activities, and notable events weekly. We are proud to be part of Montague Regional High School and its great people.
Robyn MacDonald - Sports Center
Rugby teams are up and ‘running’ for the upcoming season. Our numbers are strong for the girls’ team, but coach Craig Inward is actively recruiting players for the guys’ squad. Our badminton teams, under the watchful eye of coaching staff Jonah Wilton, Daniel Martell, and Gabe Inman, are preparing for the upcoming zone meets. Best of luck to all players. Go Vikings!
Trinity MacLean - Mighty, Mighty Vikings
A huge congratulations this week goes out to the MRHS girls’ basketball team who placed first in the championships recently. We are all so proud of you girls. You all did such a great job. Keep up the training for next year!
Ella Hurley - Viking Profiles
Teacher’s name: Sandra Hicken
Subjects: Foods, Childcare, CEO, Hospitality & Tourism, Clothing
Hometown: Montague
Favourites:
Sports Team: Montague Norsemen Hockey, Montague Ringette
Food: Doughnuts
TV Show: Murdoch Mysteries
Movie: Dirty Dancing
Thing about MRHS: Working with the kids in the community.
Student name: Kylie Ziegler
Grade: 12
Hometown: Georgetown
Extracurriculars: Rugby
Favourites
Course: Psychology
Teacher: Chantelle Beaton
Food: Noodles
TV Show: Bones
Movie: Twilight
Thing about MRHS: How much the teachers are involved with helping students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.