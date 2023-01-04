The principal argument that moved me to vote in favour of the formation of the Three Rivers Municipality was that individuals adversely affected by a neighbour’s use of land (pollution, noise, damage to natural habitat), would no longer have to face IRAC on their own. The added level of government would allow them to make their case to their town councillor and hopefully gain the political support of the town.
At the recent town council meeting, I discovered the council, instead of supporting individuals expressing valid concerns, had become guilty of the very bureaucratic intransigence I thought it was designed to protect us from.
Those who oppose the clear-cutting of a 50-acre woodlot within a residential area of Montague, were given the completely inadequate response that the issue would be addressed whenever the developer applied for a building permit – for all intents and purposes, long after the trees had been cut down.
If the role of the council is to simply tell people what the laws are, we wouldn’t really need a council. A lawyer and a spokesperson would likely do quite well. But councillors aren’t bureaucrats, they are the representatives of the people from communities that elect them. They are supposed to be the human interface between citizens and a soulless bureaucracy. They are there to listen to legitimate concerns and to act accordingly.
Enacting a law prohibiting unregulated tree cutting within a town would hardly be ground-breaking legislation, but it would take time. In the interim, I suggest the town inform this developer, and future ones, that granting environmental permits to them based on there being no environment left to protect – thanks to their own actions, is a thing of the past.
And finally, this is 2022. The planet is being wracked by the effects of climate change, which are only beginning to be felt. Trees are our saviours. It’s time we started protecting them.
