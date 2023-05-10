Want to know what should scare the bejesus out of every Islander hoping for solutions to the health care crisis sweeping the Island? It’s that political masters believe the rhetoric of yesterday can solve the problems of tomorrow, when they know real solutions require far more than soundbites and wishful thinking.
Rather than do the heavy lifting of needed change, we are served up a steady diet of baby steps, half steps or backward steps - all framed as forward thinking.
We’ll build 30 medical homes, government says. It’s a great idea if we lived in an era when health professionals are easy to find. But they are not, and so far we’ve heard no competent plan on how government intends to staff these homes - let alone Island hospitals.
Instead, physician recruiters act like tourism marketing spin doctors, only commenting on how many doctors may come as compared to how many are leaving.
Here’s on the ground reality. Two doctors will leave Montague in the coming months throwing thousands onto the patient registry. One cites the negative impact of the electronic medical record roll-out as a cause. It’s sucking too much time away from patients. How’s that for efficiency.
Forward thinking would be to create a single health record for all Maritimers. Our heart patients go to New Brunswick. Our children are treated in Halifax, as are those in need of specialized treatment. Our medical and electronic record silos have cost tens of millions of dollars and still don’t communicate adequately with systems in neighbouring provinces. And they’re driving our own doctors away.
It’s silo insanity.
Government promises the Kings County Emergency Department - already routinely closed - will not be negatively impacted this summer by the departure of the two physicians. The same promises were made to West Prince and Western Hospital. We know how that has turned out.
False bravado is not leadership.
Montague is beginning planning to replace its 50-year-old hospital. The elephant in the room is will there be doctors to staff it?
UPEI’s medical school, already millions over budget, is a decade away from being of any benefit to Islanders. The school will only succeed if there is a predictable core of Island physicians willing to train students. It’s questionable if the medical school is viable without a significant number of new physicians entering the PEI system.
Bricks and mortar are great for plaques honouring politicians, but they are monuments to misplaced priorities if buildings close due to inadequate staffing.
The only solution is to recruit and retain more physicians. On this score our efforts are woefully inadequate. Summerside physicians were so frustrated with our ‘recruitment experts’, they’ve started their own Facebook page to lure high potential recruits not approached by government.
Then there’s the College of Physicians and Surgeons, an organization that provides an essential service in registering all physicians who practice on PEI. But it is an organization that has stubbornly refused to meet the challenges of today. Because of it, the safety of Islanders - which the College is sworn to protect - is increasingly at stake as tens of thousands are without access to a doctor.
The College bragged last week about a new - and beneficial program - that allows doctors with full credentials in other Atlantic Provinces to register and practice on PEI. It won’t solve the physician shortage. It may help our system from falling into deeper crisis.
The logic to the Atlantic deal is that physicians with equal training are treated equally by the four provinces.
This same logic should be applied to the thousands of Canadian-born doctors trained in Australia, Ireland, the UK and the US. They’ve graduated. They’ve completed their residency abroad and the vast majority want to return home. But the College demands they first follow an Island doctor for two years before being allowed to hang out their own shingle.
It is silo insanity.
Not all international credentials are equal. But these four countries, without argument, provide equal to or better education than Canada. Premier Dennis King can make PEI the first province to recognize this with the stroke of a pen. Overnight the pool of potential recruits will swell by thousands. Put together a competitive salary, supportive work environment, moving costs, effective recruitment and we could see a significant change within six to nine months.
In the coming days the King government will deliver a Throne Speech and budget. We’ll learn then if the administration prefers political plaques over doing what’s needed to stabilize health care over the long-term.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.