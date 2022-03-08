Zilla Leslie, left, receives a congratulatory elbow bump from PEI Senior Cutizens Federation president Russel Noiles. Ms Leslie recently received a lifetime membership certificate for her involvement with the Silver Threads Seniors Club in Souris. Charlotte Macaulay photo
PEI Senior’s Federation president Russell Noiles and Silver Threads Senior’s Club president Sheila Simpson recently attended a club lunch in Souris to celebrate coming-out from pandemic restrictions. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Providing the entertainment at the recent gathering of the Silver Threads Senior’s Club in Souris were, from left, Emmett DeCoursey, Doreen Harding, Linda Campbell and Arthur Perry. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Silver Threads Club memmbers, from the left, Lorraine Coffin and Camilla and Bert Paquet were happy to join in a luncheon held recently at St Mary’s Parish Hall in Souris. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Members of the Silver Threads Senior’s Club in Souris are happy to return to socializing mode after two long years of pandemic restrictions.
Recently the group, which has over 80 members, held their first large get-together since 2020 at St Mary’s Parish Hall.
Club president Sheila Simpson said the gathering was long overdue.
“I miss not seeing these people,” she said.
“It’s fantastic that people can interact again after the interminable lockdown.”
Over the past two years members missed out on the club’s regular weekly activities such as card parties, ceildhs, Bingos and special occasions.
But now that things have opened up Ms Simpson expects those events will start up again.
Not being able to gather to mourn lost members has also been trying, she said. In the past year at least four members have passed away.
“We’ve been members together for years and someone passes away and all we can do is send a card.”
The catered lunch was sponsored by a program of the PEI Senior’s Federation called ‘Gathering Members’. The provincial body is funding start-up events for clubs across the province to help them restart after such a prolonged hiatus.
Provincial president Russell Noiles attended the event in Souris and noted many of the 34 such clubs across the Island are taking advantage of the program.
Mr Noiles’ attendance was also to present a lifetime membership certificate to longtime member Zilla Leslie.
Ms Leslie has been a member of the Souris club for over 10 years and said she too has missed the socializing aspect since the pandemic began.
“It is the hospitality and the friendships,” she said when asked what she enjoys most about being involved.
Lifetime memberships are given to members over the age of 85.
Silver Threads member Camilla MacPhee also received an award. She wasn’t at the gathering and her award was accepted on her behalf by member Thelma MacDonald.
