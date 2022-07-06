Betty’s Song is one of the most vulnerable melodies Ashley Condon has ever written, so much so that when the eastern PEI singer/songwriter first wrote the tribute to her mom back in 2012 she didn’t want to share it with the world.
But after so many years of seeing people’s reactions when she did share, Ashley realized Betty’s Song and the story of her mother’s life was destined to be told.
Over the years, Betty’s Song has morphed into the story of her life and this summer Ashley takes it to the stage at The Mack.
The one-woman show is filled with stories and songs about a young widow whose life was filled with hard working days and fun-filled down time, all the while.
“I think what made this story so special and why people would always relate to it was her hardships as a single mom living in a rural area and what she went through over the years,” Ashley said.
William Condon passed in 1988 leaving Betty a young widow. Ashley was 6-years-old at the time.
“The other piece people always really love is that she was a fisher lady and one of the first women to captain her own fishing fleet in eastern PEI,” she added. “So that’s always been a really fun part of the story to tell about her.”
Betty Condon was a people person to the core.
“She spoke her mind and she cared really deeply about other people and always took the time to stop and chat with people,” Ashley said.
Looking back on her mother’s life, Ashley describes her as “a diverse, wonderful and dynamic woman” who had a lot of love to give.
When Ashley did share the song in years prior she would introduce it with a story about her mom. Over time those stories got more and more detailed, taking on a life of their own.
Ashley was enrolled in the Joint Theatre and Drama Studies program at Sheridan College & University of Toronto when she wrote the first version for a course.
“It has been a real labour of love and really in the last year-and-a-half we have been sitting down and dissecting it and making it into a play,” Ashley said.
“That was a fun process adapting it to make it active on a stage.”
Even today as she gets ready to take the stage with her mom’s life story, Ashley said she gains new understanding all the time about what her mom went through in life.
“It is interesting because it has been over 20 years since she passed and it has taken me this long to feel ready and even to feel I have the understanding of what she went through,” Ashley said.
Ashley and her husband Ken Spears, who live in Murray Harbour North, welcomed baby Hugh into the world in November 2021.
“Now that I’m a mom I understand more of the sacrifices she made and what you do for your children. I think it is the perfect time for me to be doing this show.”
The show debuted on July 5 and runs until July 28.
