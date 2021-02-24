kings district rcmp

Kings District RCMP have blocked off Highway 17 in Lower Montague after a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning brought down power infrastructure. Josh Lewis photo

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

A single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Lower Montague has knocked out power to the area.

Police say the collision brought down power infrastructure and RCMP have blocked off Highway 17 east of Douses Road as a result.

Maritime Electric vehicles were on scene and 370 customers were still without power as of noon, according to their outage map.

The utility announced at 12:35 pm power has been restored to customers.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.