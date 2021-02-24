A single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Lower Montague has knocked out power to the area.
Police say the collision brought down power infrastructure and RCMP have blocked off Highway 17 east of Douses Road as a result.
Maritime Electric vehicles were on scene and 370 customers were still without power as of noon, according to their outage map.
We are currently experiencing an outage in Lower Montague and surrounding areas caused by a motor vehicle accident. A crew has been dispatched. To report power outages please call 1-800-670-1012 or visit https://t.co/wRRAPX6wzh.— Maritime Electric (@MECLPEI) February 24, 2021
The utility announced at 12:35 pm power has been restored to customers.
