Nostalgia often consumes me during this season when my family celebrates Christmas and others celebrate joyful holidays around the world. It was during one of those moments I harkened back to my youngest memories as a child growing up in Georgetown.
In those days it was often a major event to have someone “home visiting” during a holiday or throughout the summer. You must remember hearing “just saw ‘so and so’ down at Daryl’s (General Store) - he must be home for Christmas.” Maybe they were home from out west or just away at school. Wherever they came from it was a big deal if you caught a glimpse of a legendary super-star home for a visit.
For me the greatest “mystery guest” of all was Sister Frances Baker of what is now the Sisters of St. Joseph in Canada.
I can hear my mother’s voice whispering to me at mass, “I see Sister Frances is home. She’s sitting up at the front to the left.” I’d be straining and standing on the kneeler on my tip toes from my family’s usual back to the left pew of St. James Church. If I was lucky I might catch the back of her head. If I was really lucky I might catch a glimpse of her going into the post office one day. She was as mythical to me as Santa Claus when I was 5-years-old.
So I decided to track her down. In my colourful imagination and based on my mother’s many anecdotes of “Sister Frances” being in the Amazon jungle or serving the poor in multiple developing African countries, I expected it would take some serious investigative journalism to find her. I didn’t expect it would take a message to her niece, Sherri Wight in Lower Montague, who flipped me to her sister, Rebecca Campbell in Ontario, who quickly produced a phone number for Sister Frances.
It seems some time had passed since my childhood and Sister Frances is now retired after decades of missionary work spanning South America and Africa. She welcomed a phone call out of the blue and I was eager to hear everything my mother told me about her was really true.
A path to ministry
Growing up in Georgetown in the 1940s and 1950s, Sister Frances always wanted to be a nursing “sister,” she explained. “Father Kiggins always told me I would be a nun and I suppose that’s how I got it in my head.” Many will remember that Father Owen Kiggins was the longstanding priest serving Georgetown and Montague parishes from 1923 to 1960. By the time I was growing up Father Kiggins was a legend that came with many colourful stories.
How does one become a nun? Like many situations in life, for Sister Frances it was a matter of being in the right place at the right time. She was babysitting Wilfred and Teresa Gotell’s kids in Georgetown when a cousin happened along and invited her to attend Grade 12 with the Sisters of St. Joseph in Ontario. At that time she’d barely been to Charlottetown, let alone off the Island!
She heard the call and by 1961 she entered the Convent. In 1969, her desire to become a nurse became reality and she graduated from nursing in 1971. After a stint in Saskatchewan, Sister Frances embarked on what would become a decades-long international mission when she was assigned to Brazil in 1974. (It would be around that time my own mother began building her up in my imagination to the likes of Elton John.)
Into the Amazon
Portuguese is the predominant language in what is the largest country in South America and after she mastered it Sister Frances went on to spend 23 years in the country’s Amazon region, which encompasses the single largest remaining tropical rainforest in the world.
In her very soft-spoken manner, she reflected on a time when she just went to work “in a number of ways visiting communities, providing healthcare, organizing volunteers, teaching nutrition to young mothers, providing vaccines and caring for the sick.”
However, there was also a time in Brazil that she perhaps wasn’t as mild. Sister Frances organized for striking workers under the leadership of now President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
“He didn’t win back then, but now he’s in” she says with an uptick in her tone. “They are saving the forests now because of him.”
Just as my mother described to me as a little girl, those were colourful times for Sister Frances. “What I remember the most about Brazil is the culture and the people – so approachable. The fish, farina, rice, and fruit salads were mainstays, but ‘feast days’ might also offer a special treat of duck,” she adds.
A path to Africa
By the late 1990s, it was time to consider the next steps in her vocation. For many that might include a new city or a vacation. For Sister Frances it meant a 13,000 km trek across the Atlantic ocean to Zambia - at the crossroads of Central, Southern and East Africa. There she settled in with the Sisters of the Sacred Heart from England and quickly went to work ministering to those with HIV/AIDS in times before antiretroviral drugs provided hope to those dying from the disease. “At one time I was in charge of an orphanage for children who had lost one of both of their parents.” When she wasn’t doing that, she would visit the prison and minister to those incarcerated.
She laughs telling a story about transporting a critically ill and “very subdued” prisoner to a more appropriate hospital near where she lived. “I made sure he was settled in and not long after got the call that the prisoner had vanished.” Laughing again, she agrees she may have unintentionally aided and abetted an escaping prisoner!
Soon she would be on to Mozambique with the Sisters of St. Joseph from Brazil. There she worked in hospitals along with home visits and tuberculosis vaccines. She then went on to Tanzania where she served at a girls’ hostel. “All together I was in Africa for nine years before coming home to the Mother House in Peterborough for meetings when I got sick with Typhoid and Malaria while ordinary diseases in Africa, the concern of her community prompted her to stay.
Closer to home and still serving
These days Sister Frances is settled closer to home in the Diocese of Peterborough, Ontario but she is still serving. She’s volunteering with those who are unsheltered, victims of violence, and serves on her local diocesan committee for justice and peace. Truthfully, there are a number of other volunteer capacities that she serves in but by this time in the conversation she’s turned her attention back to PEI.
“When I am back to the Island I really like visiting my relatives in Cardigan, Charlottetown, Montague, Georgetown, Annandale, and Murray Harbour.” No destination is missed. “It is great to catch up with everyone and a favourite pastime of mine is walking on the shore to Parker’s Point.” It’s the same shore she walked on as a child.
For many, it seems like an unbelievable journey serving God and mankind. However, what is ordinary for Sister Frances is simply extraordinary for the rest of us. I had to ask her if she was ever afraid and she quickly remembered a Bishop once telling her “you won’t have any problems, you’re from PEI!”
Again, I have to ask “why?” What makes someone devote their life to such service? With a reflective pause, she says “maybe I can make a difference.”
Oh, what a difference you have made, Sister Frances, to this kid from the G and so many others around the world.
