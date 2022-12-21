Africa.jpg

In the village - home based care clinic.  Submitted photo
Melissa Batchilder

Nostalgia often consumes me during this season when my family celebrates Christmas and others celebrate joyful holidays around the world. It was during one of those moments I harkened back to my youngest memories as a child growing up in Georgetown. 

In those days it was often a major event to have someone “home visiting” during a holiday or throughout the summer. You must remember hearing “just saw ‘so and so’ down at Daryl’s (General Store) - he must be home for Christmas.” Maybe they were home from out west or just away at school. Wherever they came from it was a big deal if you caught a glimpse of a legendary super-star home for a visit. 

MeAndMyFriendAntonia.jpg

Sister Frances Baker and her friend Antonia. Submitted photo

