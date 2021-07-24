Teenage sisters Lexie and Brayah MacDonald have been golfing almost every day this summer and their hard work is paying off.
Lexie, 15, shattered her career best score by five strokes at the Brudenell Club Championship earlier this month with a 74. She also posted the lowest two-day score of any female in the event.
Once she realized she was on track for a special round, she “just had to keep cool and go with it. I was reading the putts, picking out the right clubs, just going with it,” she said.
Lexie wasn’t named the Female Club Champion due to being in the junior category, which was a bit disappointing, but she said everyone was aware she had shot the lowest score.
She also won the Provincial Junior Girls’ Amateur Championship the week before that.
Lexie came oh so close to a hole in one on two separate occasions a few days apart this summer. First she knocked her tee shot within a foot or so on the fourth hole at Forest Hills. Then she got within two feet on the fifth hole at Brudenell.
Brayah, 14, says this is the first year she’s gotten really serious about her golf game and hopes to make significant improvements by the end of the season.
The girls have the same swing coach as Island legend Lorie Kane, who is one of their golfing idols along with current Canadian star Brooke Henderson.
With two grandfathers (Rick Singer and the late Carl MacDonald) and dad Cory all being golfers, it was natural that they started swinging clubs when they were barely school age. Lexie grew up shooting left but switched to the right side only about four years ago, making her junior success all the more impressive.
The girls play at Brudenell, Dundarave and also play on the PEI Order of Merit Junior Golf Tour. They both see the value in playing every day to take their game to new heights.
“That’s when you really start to see improvement, when you get to be consistent and you’re starting to hit them all clean,” Brayah said.
Both hope to play at the college level one day. Lexie said she has to work on her chipping, bunker shots, half swings and hitting certain yardages. Brayah said the mental side of the game is her biggest challenge.
“My mental game really killed me at one point. I didn’t (play much) and I should have, if you don’t go out you’re not going to improve,” Brayah said. “If I have a bad hole I need to realize I can always make up for that.”
The girls have been junior members at Brudenell for three years. Lexie appreciates the chance to get some exercise while doing what she loves, while Brayah enjoys the social aspect.
“I love being able to go out and meet new people. They’re always so lovely and encouraging to us at a young age.”
Brayah said most kids their age don’t golf these days and even less so for girls, so she takes pride in it.
When not golfing, they spend most of their summer time at Seal Cove Campground in Murray Harbour North, owned by their parents Bethany and Cory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.